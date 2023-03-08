Dr. Joseph Dituri peers through a porthole into the Jules’ Undersea Lodge habitat 30 feet below the surface in a lagoon Wednesday, March 1, in Key Largo. Dituri submerged to begin a planned 100 days in the habitat, establishing a new record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure while conducting medical and marine science research. He also intends to teach online classes and lead marine science exercises to help young divers become certified aquanauts.
Dr. Joseph Dituri peers through a porthole into the Jules’ Undersea Lodge habitat 30 feet below the surface in a lagoon Wednesday, March 1, in Key Largo. Dituri submerged to begin a planned 100 days in the habitat, establishing a new record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure while conducting medical and marine science research. He also intends to teach online classes and lead marine science exercises to help young divers become certified aquanauts.
FRAZIER NIVENS/TDC
Dr. Joseph Dituri enters the Jules’ Undersea Lodge marine habitat.
FRAZIER NIVENS/TDC
Marine scientist Hunter Hines labels microbial specimens collected from the lagoon surrounding Jules’.
FRAZIER NIVENS/TDC
A student records data on fish species seen from within Jules’ Undersea Lodge.
FRAZIER NIVENS/TDC
Dr. Joe Dituri, left, and Dr. Jason Sonners, a member of Dituri’s Project NEPTUNE 100 medical team, surface inside Jules’ Undersea Lodge.
KEY LARGO — A diving explorer and medical researcher submerged Wednesday, March 1, to begin a 100-day mission at Jules’ Undersea Lodge to conduct medical and marine science research, and attempt to set a record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure.
Retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri, 55, who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and teaches hyperbaric medicine, is to live and work until June 9 at the facility originally fabricated as a marine research laboratory and converted to Jules’ in 1986.
The previous record for human subsea habitation at ambient pressure is 73 days, set in 2014 by Tennessee teachers Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain, who also spent their time submerged at Jules’ Undersea Lodge.
The habitat is situated 30 feet beneath the surface in a Key Largo lagoon.
During Project NEPTUNE 100, Dituri is to be tested and analyzed to evaluate the impacts of living in a confined, extreme environment.
“We’ll be doing science like no one has done science with EKGs, psychological and sociological evaluations, sleep diaries and exercise tracking, for instance,” Dituri said.
Much research will focus on hyperbaric medicine, which delivers oxygen under increased pressure to treat conditions like carbon monoxide poisoning and infections that starve tissues of oxygen. During Dituri’s 100 days underwater, his medical team is to document health results including potential increased production of stem cells.
“We can make you basically grow new blood vessels, so there’s a bunch of good benefits of hyperbaric medicine that we’re going to be testing,” Dituri said.
He also will conduct online high school and college classes in hyperbaric medicine and welcome some 40 young divers, who will spend 24 hours undersea with him to become certified aquanauts.
Several thousand students taking part in MarineLab scheduled programs during the mission are to interact virtually with Dituri.
“It’s not so much about the record, it’s more about incentivizing the next generation of kids to come down here to learn how to preserve, protect and to rejuvenate the marine environment,” Dituri said.
Top marine scientists including renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle are to join Dituri underwater for online classes and broadcasts.
Also, a team of NASA contractors is to test a new artificial intelligence-based medical evaluation system for use on future long-duration space flights — given the similarities of Dituri’s mission and future missions to Mars.
“For 100 days I have to live in 100 square feet — that’s a pretty tight little motor home — same as when we’re going to Mars.” Dituri said.