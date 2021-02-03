ISLAMORADA — For the first time in 26 years, Upper Keys Rotary Club’s Gigantic Nautical Flea Market cannot be held in person due restrictions on large gatherings at Founders Park, so Rotarians are asking the community to help raise funds for scholarships for graduating seniors, current college students and those pursuing career technical education.
“Without the 2021 event, which annually provides more than $200,000 in scholarships to students in the Upper Keys, we had to find another avenue to raise these much-needed funds,” said Rotarian Frank Derfler. “High school and college students rely on us and we need to rely on our community to help.”
The goal is to raise $100,000 and a match of $50,000 is secured.
Donations can be made online at keysrotary.us or checks can be mailed payable to Upper Keys Rotary Foundation to P.O. Box 1514, Tavernier, Fla. 33070.
Donations also can be made via text by texting the number 786-244-2468 with the word Scholarships. A link will be sent that directs the contributor to the Rotary Club’s donation platform.