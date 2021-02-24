KEY LARGO — The initial development phase of Rowell’s Waterfront Park could begin this year as county officials seek up to $2.5 million in state grant funds earmarked for pandemic response.
The passive, 8-acre park, purchased by Monroe County in late 2013 for $5 million and opened to the public in June 2016, could potentially serve as the northernmost COVID-19 testing and vaccination site for the local Florida Department of Health office.
The Monroe County Commission last week unanimously voted to seek funding from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant-Corona Virus to “prevent, pay for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic for low and moderate income families.”
The funding could help pay for park features that align with COVID-related service.
Dottie Moses, who serves as the president of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Associations, said she did not oppose the county applying for the funds.
“As long as the conditions of the grant doesn’t compromise the future plans of the park,” she said during last week’s commission meeting, referring to park design plans approved by the community and the Monroe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board days ahead of Hurricane Irma, which struck the Florida Keys on Sept. 10, 2017.
The powerful hurricane derailed plans as the Key Largo park was used to store vegetative and marine debris generated by the storm for nearly a year.
Cary Knight, Monroe County project manager, said the CBDG funding would be used to realign the entrance of the park with the break in the median of U.S. 1 so traffic can easily access the multifunctional building with a six-headed bathroom, designed with funds from the Florida Department of Transportation, at the entrance of the park.
In the next phase, the CBDG funding would go toward enhanced directional LED lighting, additional power sources, sidewalks adequate for social distancing, a wireless network and additional parking spaces to be used to implement a vaccine program in partnership with the Department of Health.
“This is a great opportunity for up to $2.5 million that parallels the existing plans for the park,” Knight said.
According to Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, the county is days away from seeking requests for proposals on the buildout of the multifunctional building.
“We are still moving forward with the plans that we drew up with [consultant] Jack Kardys,” he said.