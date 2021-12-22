KEY LARGO — The first phase of construction at Rowell’s Waterfront Park is ongoing, according to John Allen, who was brought on last month as Monroe County’s first parks director.
“This $1,445,000 million, nine-month construction contract includes the upper/eastern six-headed bathroom, which will be closer to U.S. 1, a small parking lot, a multi-use path along the north side of the property from U.S. 1 down toward the water, reconfiguring the park entrance so that it aligns with the median opening on U.S. 1, and the addition of a deceleration lane into the park on U.S. 1 southbound for safer ingress/egress into the park,” he said.
This phase is expected to be complete by summer. The second phase is in design.
“This phase will include a much larger parking lot, an additional bathroom with small office space closer to the water, an additional multi-use path, site lighting around the event lawn, event power stations, and Wi-Fi,” Allen said.
The timeline for completion is unknown at this time and contingent upon a state Community Development Block Grant award. The county is seeking up to $2.5 million in funding from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s grant program.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park, located at 104550 Overseas Highway, is open daily until 30 minutes after sunset. The dog-friendly park features a swimming area and picnic tables.
The former marina property was purchased by the county in December 2013 for $5 million. Since then, the site has been used for events and as a hurricane debris staging area while the county works on a plan to develop it as a park.
Last week, Allen met with Bay Harbor and Sunset Point residents to discuss overuse to the boat ramp and pocket park in the small neighborhoods.
“I’m looking at a fee schedule for these parks and will have information to bring to the commission in the next month or so,” he said. “I keep hearing that we need more programs, but if we want to implement more programming, we have to look at fees.”
Allen is working on other Upper Keys parks, he said, and recently met with the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations where he said that work on Wilkinson’s Point, a jetty at Harry Harris Park that was destroyed in the 2017 Hurricane Irma, will begin Jan. 10.
He also reported that the pickleball courts adjacent to the Key Largo Community Park are on tap with 40 additional parking spaces flanking the courts.