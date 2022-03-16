KEY LARGO — Before taking over a well-known rum brand, Jamie Jackson spent his time in the restaurant and hospitality industry in Durango, Colorado. While he enjoyed his years out west, Jackson was aiming for a fresh start when he came to the Florida Keys, like many who move to the area.
His love for sea kayaking was the ultimate driving factor in his decision to make the move to Key Largo in 1996.
“After selling my businesses in 1995, I set out looking for a place I could sea kayak year-round. Key Largo was perfect. You can always find a place to paddle,” he said, noting the thin waters of Florida Bay and the other natural wonders that makes the Keys landscape so unique.
Soon after Jackson settled in, he earned a position as a contractor for kayak tours and instructional lessons at Florida Bay Outfitters, where he worked from 1997-2019. He also spent 18 years with the American Canoe Association, learning a number of skills and translating them to a greater cause: serving the veteran community with kayaking excursions.
Jackson has contributed endless hours of service to Team River Runner, a national charity dedicated to helping disabled U.S. veterans, and the British Limbless Ex-Serviceman’s Association, a nonprofit based in England. He serves as an instructor for an annual event for disabled U.S. veterans taking place in the Florida Keys.
While pursuing his passion for paddling, Jackson has been actively involved in the beverage business since 2001, when he purchased Pusser’s Rum from Jim Beam. Jackson said that the endeavor was a challenge, but that several years of hard work ended up paying off in the long run.
“It was a failing brand at the time, and it was a bit of a slow growth,” he said.
However, Jackson pushed Pusser’s production from 6,000 to 50,000 cases and built the business into an operation that ships specialty products to 37 countries around the world. Not only that, but the Pusser’s Painkiller, a drink fused with Pusser’s Rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and a generous amount of fresh nutmeg, is one of only three officially trademarked drinks in the world.
Like other businesses worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Pusser’s Rum, as rising production costs have challenged the company.
“Since then, it’s been tough on everybody,” he said, noting the issues that have affected the supply chain at an international level.
“Just the costs for delivering the glass to the bottling plant have risen tremendously, and shipping costs have raised around 1,000%,” he said.
But Jackson takes great pride in owning and operating the British Virgin Islands brand, which has administrative headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina.
“For some companies, it’s just throwing a lot of money at it, but that’s not us. It’s creating some of the best rum in the world, and that’s not always easy,” he said.
The original, hand-crafted recipe is the only rum that is blended to the exact specifications formerly used by the British Royal Navy, which provided a daily ration of the substance to its members from 1650-1970. The practice ended on July 30, 1970, when the Admiralty Board declared that the daily issue of rum in a modern navy was obsolete.
Jackson has big plans for his future in the Key Largo, both in the realms of rum and paddling.
“Hopefully when the world settles down and dry goods are easier to get, we can double the size of the company, as well as expand what we do with our veterans’ programs exponentially,” he said.
He even hopes to replicate the rum in old-fashioned, wood pot stills modeled after those used 250 years ago.
“It would be exciting as hell to use that green hardwood. That’s really my dream,” he said.
Out on the water, his hope is to mesh the U.S and Great Britain veteran groups for a one-of-a-kind kayaking experience.
“We could maybe even have the British limbless veterans guiding the blind American veterans,” he said.
Jackson remains a simple man at heart.
“My love for sharing nature and protecting history would be the two best ways to describe me. When I do my tours, I teach people to leave the environment better than you found it. That means getting monofilament out of trees, picking up plastic bags and explaining to them how important it is to do that,” he said.