ISLAMORADA — A document filed in the federal district court in Key West Nov. 2 in the illegal excavation case of Thomas Grady, chair of the state Board of Education, alleges that he dredged on his Islamorada property that he owned in 2017 without permission from the government and then tried to seek a permit after the fact.
The specific allegation leading to the federal misdemeanor charge was not spelled out in initial court documents.
In a response to a standing discovery order, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald wrote that “in conservations (sic) and correspondence after the un-permitted dredging conducted at the site in issue, the Defendant submitted a document to the Army Corps of Engineers seeking to alter the prior permit without disclosing the work had already been completed, later discussed the lack of a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, and also discussed whether an after the fact permit was an option.”
The “site in issue” was a property that Grady owned in 2017 on the Old Highway on Plantation Key that he sold the following year. To legally do work on the property, one would have to obtain permits from the village of Islamorada, state Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages sanctuary waterways.
“The government has turned a simple dispute about the scope of a permit into a federal case. A complete waste of resources, especially where there is no dispute that State of Florida and local officials approved this exact work,” said David Oscar Markus of the defense firm Markus/Moss, which is representing Grady in the case.
Public records show that the village of Islamorada issued two code violations to Grady in January 2017, first for starting the work without a permit and then two weeks later for continuing to work through a stop-work order. Grady asserted to the village that he had obtained the proper permits in 2015 and that the violations had been issued erroneously. Village officials then corresponded and concluded that pursuing further consequences against Grady was not worth the trouble.
Grady is a financial attorney who operates the law firm GradyLaw in Naples, Florida. He has ties to prominent Republicans in Tallahassee. He was first appointed to the state Board of Education by Gov. Rick Scott in 2015 and as chair has supported GOP priorities such as a ban on “critical race theory” and opposition to mask mandates. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010 in District 76. He has also served on the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
Grady was charged last month with a single count of obstruction of navigable waterways, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail. He surrendered without issue on Oct. 8. A trial date of Nov. 22 has been set at the federal courthouse in Key West.