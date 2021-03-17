KEY LARGO — A fourth change to the contract between engineering design firm WSP and Monroe County for a sea level rise pilot project will bring the overall price tag to $1,031,992.
Approval of Amendment Four is listed under bulk approvals on the Monroe County Commission’s March 17 meeting agenda.
The amendment adds the design of subsurface conduit to bring three-phase electric power to the Twin Lakes pump station; evaluates the use of outfalls, or drains, versus injection wells for disposal; redesigns the layout of the Sands pump station to meet setback requirements; and updates road and drainage plans to incorporate new target minimum road elevations based on updated sea level rise projections for Twin Lakes and Sands subdivisions.
The cost of these changes is not to exceed $467,944.
Twin Lakes subdivision specified roads are to be designed for an elevation of 13 inches, rather than the current design of 5 inches, and Sands subdivision specified roads will target 19 inches of elevation, up from the current design of 11 inches.
There will be 4,600 linear feet of roadway in Twin Lakes mitigated to withstand sea level rise.
Last August, the commission approved Amendment 3 to the contract to add lightning protection design not to exceed amount of $18,278, revising the total contract amount to $564,048.
In late 2019 commissioners approved Amendment 1 to the contract for subconsultant Longitude Surveyors to provide additional topographic and boundary surveying services in the amount of $7,500, to purchase county-owned lots to be used for pump station infrastructure on Avenue C and Father Tony Way in Big Pine Key, revising the estimated cost not to exceed amount to $525,018.04.
A month later, the commission approved Amendment 2 to the contract for National Park Service and Everglades National Park permitting requirements in the maximum of $20,751.77, revising the total contract amount to $545,770.