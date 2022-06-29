Flores
Campbell
Ping
UPPER KEYS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested three people last week following investigations into drug sales in the Upper Keys.
Jose Mario Flores, 31, of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Katie Campbell, 41, of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, sale of marijuana and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Eric Joseph Ping, 34, of Key Largo, was charged with larceny for the theft of $100 that was part of a drug investigation.
All three were taken to jail.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.