UPPER KEYS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested three people last week following investigations into drug sales in the Upper Keys.

Jose Mario Flores, 31, of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Katie Campbell, 41, of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, sale of marijuana and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Eric Joseph Ping, 34, of Key Largo, was charged with larceny for the theft of $100 that was part of a drug investigation.

All three were taken to jail.