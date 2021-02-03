UPPER KEYS — Local restaurants, which have taken a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic, are trying to do their part to stop the spread by enforcing mask rules, even at outside venues. And while establishments appreciate their patrons, no one wants to be fined by code enforcement.
Amid high tourist season and as Valentine’s Day approaches, some local restaurants are reminding residents and visitors to abide by the county mask ordinance, which mandates masks to be worn except while seated at a table and consuming food or beverages.
But some patrons take exception to such rules and take their anger out on restaurant employees, as a recent incident at an Islamorada establishment revealed.
“For the most part, everyone has been decent,” said Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar general manager Rob LeBrun. “We have had more of an issue with some visitors recently, though.
“Last week we had a large party who didn’t want to abide by the rules. Some people think because we are outdoors, they don’t have to wear a mask. When people walk to the restrooms, they pass other tables and they have to wear their masks. Basically, if they don’t want to wear their masks, we have to ask them to leave. It doesn’t matter if you are on vacation. There is a $500 fine.”
The Lorelei hosted three couples for dinner last week who refused to wear masks. When the bartender tried to enforce the rule, a melee ensued.
A female customer attempted to slap the bartender in the face and wound up striking her neck. Then when a fellow staffer attempted to call the police, the woman’s husband knocked the phone to the ground, according to LeBrun. After law enforcement was contacted, the woman snuck out and left in a truck, while some of the others remained and were told to pay their bills and leave. Ultimately, the bartender declined to press charges, according to LeBrun.
It was an unfortunate event and turning away business isn’t ideal, he said.
Most restaurants, which thrive on tourism, are still struggling to recoup losses incurred when Monroe County closed to non-residents from March 22 to June 1.
Staff, at times, is confronted with the challenge of enforcing mask rules and making sure their customers are comfortable and enjoying their dining experience.
“Our staff’s safety, livelihood and sanity, as well as our guest’s safety and experience are our utmost priorities,” LeBrun said.
The facial covering ordinance applies throughout Monroe County and municipalities, which may impose different protective measures if they choose.
Any business establishment found in violation of the county ordinance may be punished by a fine of up to $500. Code officers can also issue an administrative notice of violation with fines of up to $1,000 for a first offense and $5,000 for a repeat offense.
Each day a violation of the ordinance occurs is considered a separate offense.
Mitchell Maxwell, operations director at Gilbert’s Resort Key Largo, said he hasn’t had many guests try to ignore the mask ordinance.
“We enforce people to wear masks here, otherwise they aren’t allowed on the premises,” he said. “I’ve personally only had a problem once. We had a guy who became increasingly belligerent and he was asked to leave, which he did.”
Restaurant goers must wear a mask when entering and exiting the premises, while walking to the table or bathroom, while dancing and at all times while not seated and eating or drinking.
“If someone isn’t going to wear a mask, they are more than welcome to go elsewhere to exercise their right to not wear a mask. We all try to do what we can do to keep our staff and customers safe. Follow the simple rules,” Maxwell said.
For more information on the Monroe County mask ordinance, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/1169/COVID-19.