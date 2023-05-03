KEY LARGO — For the 13th time, Dually the manatee had to be rescued again after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team of Grassy Key, Dolphin’s Plus of Key Largo and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued the entangled adult manatee in a residential canal in Key Largo on Monday, April 24, according to DRC spokeswoman Allie Prokovec.

tohara@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you