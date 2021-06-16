ISLAMORADA — In less than a month, the Village Council reversed its previous vote not to extend the Code Compliance Lien Amnesty Program beyond the end of the month for people still not hooked up to the centralized sewer.
Mayor Buddy Pinder, in an impassioned plea, asked the council to reconsider the decision made at the May 20 meeting to let the code compliance fines stack against some of the 27 properties still not connected to the advanced wastewater treatment system.
“I’m from here,” Pinder said. “These are people that we are sitting here looking at. I couldn’t sleep after I went home and I found this right here. That it’s $5 million that are in fines: $484,250, $426,000, $484,000, $393,000, $484,000, $484,250, $239,000, $214,000, $279,000, $239,000. I could go on and on. I didn’t have this report at the last meeting. I would have never voted for this if I had had this. I didn’t get it until Monday night and I couldn’t sleep after I got it.”
Pinder was referring to the list of 27 noncompliant properties, of which 17 are residential and 10 are commercial. Fifteen properties are still accruing fines daily, with two of them being businesses.
Pinder said 2017’s Hurricane Irma followed by the pandemic-induced shutdown last year has left a lot of homeowners and business owners in the lurch.
“I want to try to help these people,” he said. “We had Irma, then COVID hit. ... I don’t want to take someone’s house. I don’t want to take their business. I say we give them until Dec. 31. I want the people to know that I want to bring this to a head. Clean up our waters. It’s 27 properties. If they cannot do it by Dec. 31 2021. … I’m going back to Irma. There are people that haven’t recovered. Let’s think about it. I’m very emotional about this right now.”
Councilman David Webb, however, strongly opposed the extension because no distinction was being made between “scofflaws” and people with financial hardships.
“It’s a personal affront to every other resident that hooked up and overcame obstacles,” he said. “There’s still a mitigation process available to these people. I know for a fact that some of these are political statements. They have no intention of having the village dictate to them that they have to hook up. I will not vote in favor of this.”
Webb said some of the noncompliant properties serve as second or third homes for people who have no intention of tying into the sewer.
Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler said there may not be a sense of urgency for the noncompliant to hook up, while Councilman Mark Gregg said he was “conflicted.”
“The property owners have been lollygagging all along because the penalty hasn’t been stiff enough,” Bacheler said. He proposed extending the deadline but putting liens on noncompliant properties after the deadline.
“We have to try to help these people in some way,” Pinder said.
Webb responded, “That’s a role for their neighbor, not the council.”
Councilman Henry Rosenthal backed Pinder.
“If you were here 50 years ago, you would be less critical,” Rosenthal said to Webb. “Some of these people don’t have the money or the wherewithal to connect. You don’t know when someone came to town with two kids in the backseat. Those type of people existed in this town and still do. Buddy and I are on the same page. I’m kind of embarrassed to hear the comments and the comments that are yet to come.”
Rosenthal made a motion to extend the amnesty program to Dec. 31.
Village Attorney Roget Bryan said noncompliant properties have been given all the assistance that a local government can offer.
“The village staff has gone out of extraordinary effort to hook up, starting in 2015 and again in 2017. I want to make it clear for the council, the entire lens of the amnesty program is to give the residents and businesses the opportunity to connect with some relief at the end. Don’t frame that decision against the backdrop that we haven’t done enough to help people,” he said.
In 1999, the state ordered the Keys to upgrade to advanced wastewater treatment systems in order to stop nutrient-rich waste from septic tanks and cesspits from leeching into nearshore waters. The final Keys-wide price tag is estimated at $1 billion.
Incoming village manager on July 1 Greg Oravec asked from the podium if he could work with staff until the end of July to find a viable solution.
“I’d love the chance to work with you on this. Let’s put something in place,” he said. “There’s so much passion in this. I love you guys. I love this community and I want to provide an opportunity to find a solution.”
Rosenthal amended his motion to reflect Oravec’s request.
Webb ultimately conceded “in deference to his elderly and esteemed colleagues, yes.” The motion passed unanimously.