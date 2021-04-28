KEY LARGO — David Thompson’s resignation has the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board once again looking to fill a vacated seat.
Thompson said the brief time he served as a commissioner was rewarding and educational. He had served since October after former Chairman David Asdourian vacated his seat when he relocated out of the Keys.
The remaining four board members have 60 days to fill the seat under district charter terms, but Commissioner Sue Heim has proposed to select a candidate on May 18.
Sewer district seats are non-partisan. The seat term is until the November 2022 general election and requires district residency. Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District commissioners are paid $405 per meeting and meet twice a month.
In other news, the district’s state lobbyist, Cynthia Henderson, reported that the Florida Keys will receive $20 million in Stewardship funds from the Florida Legislature.
The Key Largo district will receive 25%, or $5 million, for improvements for stormwater and wastewater projects and canal restoration projects. The funds will be available after July 1, according to Henderson.
Staff reported that two-thirds of the district’s administrative building roof is missing insulation and has standing water. The estimated cost from one vendor to fix the roof is $46,558, which must be done ahead of installing solar array panels.
Solar panels are currently being installed on the six vacuum stations throughout the district.
The item will come back at a future meeting for vote.The next meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.