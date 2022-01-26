KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, reliant on a well-functioning computer server, will pay $35,610 to ENS, its contracted IT services provider, to upgrade software on the SCADA system as well as create and install a new redundant server, among other computer upgrades.
The board approved those costs unanimously.
But a much larger bill, potentially $3 million for a district-wide monitoring system, remains under consideration.
“We had an issue with the SCADA server not responding. They [ENS] determined that the version of FactoryTalk was on an older version and that we need to upgrade the software. They rolled back some updates that weren’t compatible with the older version of software. It was a security patch that was applied,” General Manager Peter Rosasco told the district board last week.
“SCADA is the system that keeps the plant running, and basically it needs to be upgraded,” he said. “When you vote on it, you should be voting on the appropriation of funding as well. I would like to get this going right away. The sooner we get started, the better.”
Software upgrades to the SCADA server will cost $4,977, upgrades to two new SCADA client computers and their software will be $8,992, and the redundant SCADA server in the event of a server failure will cost $21,641.
More costly for the district will be the installation of continuous monitoring systems in its vacuum collection system and its force main system, which the board has been discussing. The cost estimate for that is $3,154,500.
The district’s vacuum collection system, now about 10 years old, has had performance problems caused by fouled controllers or level sensors and valves, which can lead to occasional sewage backups into homes or a loss of vacuum collection in neighborhoods.
The new monitoring system would transmit reports via radio telemetry, according to staff, and can detect and report failures of individual vacuum pits at their exact location and much more quickly. Those improvements should result in lower labor overtime costs and quicker response times since the district currently relies on low vacuum alarms at the stations or calls from homeowners when the vacuum collection system fails.
The district has also experienced occasional blockages in its force main, which can potentially cause backups and overflows at its vacuum stations. To prevent potential force main overflows, staff has proposed installing pressure monitoring and flushing ports at selected locations throughout the force main systems.
Staff will go into negotiations with FloVac as a sole source project and bring more information back to the board before any action or spending proceeds. Staff is anticipating having the upgrades fully funded by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.
In other news, commissioners discussed making property owners financially responsible for repeated damage to sewer breathers owned by the district on public rights-of-way.
At least one has been repeatedly damaged over the years and at least four times in the last two months, according to staff.
Commissioner Andy Tobin asked if the breather could be moved.
“If this has serious impact on our financial budget, can we move it? Maybe it’s in a bad place,” he said.
“In fact, we’ve moved it there under (the property owner’s) direction,” Rosasco said. “The property owner had paid for it once before.”
The second and third phases of the district’s solar array projects remain at a standstill awaiting a new roof at the administration building. Reportedly, tapered insulation is on backorder and is not available at this time.
Commissioners initially discussed paying for staff’s retirement fee and offering reclaimed water at a truck fill station located at the main plant.
The new year brings a Consumer Price Index increase of 5.1% in commissioner pay to $470.41 per meeting. The five-member commission meets twice a month.