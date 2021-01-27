KEY LARGO — Six years after the state deadline requiring property owners to hook up to an advanced wastewater treatment system, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, while not providing service to the few remote homes that remain unconnected along County Road 905, has stepped in to offer a hand.
The homeowners, whose properties were deemed as “cold spots” under the initial wastewater masterplan, are eager for solutions as the $500-a-day fine looms ahead for them for non-compliance and as the oversight of the mandate is being transferred from the Florida Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The district has directed their consultant and lobbyist, Cynthia Henderson, to help guide the property owners on what they should do.
“There was a general consensus that they need to communicate with the DOH. It was suggested that they apply for a permit and in that process apply for the variance,” said Peter Rosasco, sewer district manager.
“We had a productive meeting. We went over the history of cold spots, as defined under the wastewater masterplan. The definition of cold spot is it being impractical to provide service to and the level of impact would be virtually unnoticeable.”
Owners of homes located in “cold spots” may be eligible for grant funds for the upgrade and replacement of noncompliant on-site sewage disposal systems that may be subject to enforcement provisions, according to Monroe County code.
The state Department of Health is not going to enforce the $500-a-day fine on four homeowners, Rosasco said.
“The narrow path to a successful variance may not be available to these owners, but that is what the DOH would like them to start with. We will continue with open communication and moving forward with permitting or a variance. The district is not in the driver seat but we are continuing to be useful,” he said.
While Commissioner Andy Tobin is happy that the district is offering its resources to the homeowners, Commissioner Sue Heim said she has some concerns.
“My concern is that we don’t know the information that they have shared with them,” she said of offline discussions between property owners and government officials.
“My other concern is for the property owners behind the plant. We’ve had some contact with some of the owners there. I don’t want to treat the behind-the-plant folks any differently than we do the C-905 folks.”
Rosasco said the district will apply the knowledge gained from the CR-905 properties to the few homes behind the main treatment plant at mile marker 101.4 that remain unconnected to the centralized system.
“Our approach has been to deal with the cold spots because it’s a different process and then approach the folks behind the plant. At this point, we are proceeding with the low-hanging fruit and that is the cold spots,” he said.
Monroe County Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said the remaining unconnected homes present a complex problem in other parts of the county.
“The last I looked into it, we had something like 50 properties really remote from any lateral sewer lines,” he said.
“We created a program whereby the [Florida Keys] Aqueduct Authority offered a grant to these homeowners who were not physically close enough to the system to hook up to install an onsite system. They would agree to be treated as the rest of the customers.”
More information on the CR-905 properties will be forthcoming at the next Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District meeting in February.