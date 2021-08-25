KEY LARGO — In an effort to finish its final two solar installation phases budgeted for $2,269,137, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District commissioners last week approved a $183,671 increase for a carport with solar arrays at the main treatment plant.
During excavating for the 180-mph wind-rated carport pilings and foundation, contractor Burke Energy Solutions discovered underground piping and a duct bank buried in an area several feet away from where underground utilities had been charted.
Commissioners chose to stay with the original plan to install the carport at the main plant versus eliminating the carport solar from the project or relocating it to Vacuum Station G along mile marker 98, where it was described as “shady.”
The proposed modifications to the foundation design carries an additional cost.
The extra work for the carport, and at the district’s administration building where a new roof must first be installed, moves the solar array project completion date back by about four months from late next month to Jan. 25, 2022.
The change order was approved in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Andy Tobin abstaining due to what he characterized as a lack of information.
“This seems pretty cavalier. We have a $183,000 change order and I’m not comfortable picking an option,” he said.
In other news, the board approved the proposed 2021-22 budget and staffing plan unanimously “with conditions” requested by Tobin.
“Yes, with the provision of revisiting the longevity and COLA [pay increases] on Sept. 15,” he said during vote.
The district has slashed its debt incurred for building Key Largo’s sewer infrastructure by 31% in the last four years and satisfied a $10 million BB&T loan earlier this month, reducing its financial obligation to $12.6 million from the original $83 million.
“Whatever extra money we got, we continued to pay down debt,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said.
In September 2017, the district owed $40.5 million. Rosasco predicts the total debt to be less than $10 million by the end of this year.
The district’s primary revenue source comes from annual wastewater service fees of $7.8 million. The debt payoff saves the district and ultimately ratepayers about $250,000 a year in interest payments, according to Rosasco.
In housekeeping district billing assessments, the board unanimously voted to increase billing for a property along U.S. 1 from six equivalent dwelling units to nine EDUs. The board, however, took no action to retroactively bill for up to one year, which is permitted under Florida Administrative Code, according to Rosasco.
During discussion, Commissioner Kay Cullen said she’d prefer if the retroactive billing policy would be instated as policy after the budget is approved next month.
For more information, visit klwtd.com.