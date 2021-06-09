KEY LARGO — By the end of next month, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District will be left with little remaining debt, comparatively so.
An additional debt service payment in the amount of $1,692,333 will clear the district’s debt owed to BB&T. Two State Revolving Fund loans in the amount of $12,655,250 will be all that remains of money borrowed to complete the state-mandated centralized wastewater collection and treatment system.
“We started out owing $88 million,” said Commissioner Andy Tobin, who has served the board since the district was chartered in 2002.
The decision to make the additional debt payment comes after the district received $2,125,000 from a Mayfield grant funding exchange agreement with Monroe County. The district fronted Monroe County $17 million in 2013 and will continue receiving payments of $2,125,000 until 2025. Thereafter and until 2028, the payments will be reduced to $125,000.
In other news, the district continues making and planning capital improvements.
Solar Phases 2 & 3 is ongoing. The project calls for installing solar array panels on the district administrative building, at each of the six pump stations and along the retention field at the main plant, with an estimated price tag of $2,269,137.
Solar Phase 1 was completed in 2019 with 239 panels on the main plant roof and 105 over the chlorine contact basin. The project was conceived initially to provide shade over the chlorine tanks to reduce evaporation.
The installation of a fire suppression system at the main plant and vacuum stations for $890,162 continues.
Odor control at Vacuum Station A in Sexton Cove is being planned for $50,000. The existing iron sponge tank is suspected to be underperforming and may be converted to a second carbon tank. The conversion would provide for additional removal efficiency and allow for longer intervals before changing carbon according to staff.
Also, long-time main plant manager Jered Primicerio will help the district transition to a new lead operator as he plans to move from the Keys. Primicerio began working at the plant after it was constructed in 2010.
The district will begin planning its 2021-22 budget at the Aug. 3 meeting. Visit klwtd.com.