KEY LARGO — After nearly two years of litigation, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board has agreed to settle with a group of local restaurants suing the district for contract indebtedness.
The district will pay Fisherman’s Restaurant and Conference Center, Senor Frijoles and the Big Chill $25,000 to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the restaurants cannot bring the matter back to court.
The bayfront businesses allege that during a construction project in 2007, Fisherman’s Restaurant, the developer of the Big Chill property, agreed with the district to install a modified wastewater system that would accommodate adjacent businesses and connect to the district’s central sewer line. It would later donate those facilities to the district as the obligated party.
The contract was signed in 2007 under a former district general manager. Toward the end of 2017, the restaurants allegedly demanded the district take over the modified wastewater system, but the district reportedly refused.
“As you know, they tried to donate their wastewater system improvements to us and then demand we accept the donation, which the district declined,” Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District legal counsel Nick Mulick said. “We’ve been engaged in litigation for more than a year, and we’ve exhausted all offers. We can accept it or reject it, or continue to litigate, but I firmly believe every case should settle at some point. If we continue to litigate, we may reach near $25,000.”
According to Russell Yagel, attorney for the restaurants, the district required the businesses to design, permit and construct certain wastewater improvements so as to allow the flow of wastewater from the property to the district’s lateral sewer line.
The board approved the $25,000 settlement unanimously.
The district, meanwhile, continues to commit staff and resources to assist homeowners along County Road 905 who face fines for not connecting to an advanced wastewater treatment system and may seek a variance through the Florida Department of Health, according to general manager Peter Rosasco. The handful of homes are far outside the district’s sewer infrastructure.
“There’s awareness of this issue [outlying homes] in Tallahassee as the consolidation of DOH’s responsibility is being transferred to DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] sometime around July,” Rosasco said. “If there is a resolution in favor of the relief these homeowners are seeking, then the appropriate department should notify them.”
The board tabled the decision to purchase a 2021 Chevy Equinox to replace a 2014 Dodge Durango that administrative staff uses to go to the post office and bank about twice a week, according to staff.
“I don’t think we should purchase an admin vehicle if the prime purpose is to provide a vehicle for employees to go 2.5 miles to the post office or the plant,” Commissioner Andy Tobin said. “When I make decisions like this I think about whether the private sector would make such an investment. I believe they would find such an investment wasteful. I’m also not convinced that having a ‘spare’ vehicle that employees can use to travel to seminars is worth the investment either. Before making such a decision, I would like to know how often the admin vehicle was used for such reasons, and what we project for the future. As stated before, the district can pay for a rental rather than invest in a vehicle.”
Tobin proposed shelving the purchase for a year while staff compiles data that would show a purchase is necessary.
Commissioner Kay Cullen agreed with Tobin.
“I have heard want, not need,” she said. “It’s my job as a commissioner to safeguard the customers.” Cullen said. “I’m not ready to make a decision yet until I hear there is a need.”
On the other hand, Commissioner Nick Rodriquez doesn’t want staff to use their own vehicles on behalf of the district.
“I don’t want anyone to incur physical damage or incur financial liability for their vehicle while performing a job for us. If one of their responsibilities is going from here to there, then it should be our responsibility to provide a vehicle,” he said.
A formal decision was withheld on the purchase.
In other news, Valentine’s Day weekend sewage flows exceeded the peak level at the main plant causing Sequence Batch Reactor 3 not to automatically drain.
The high volume was caused by sludge foam accumulation which clogged lines. Staff has been clearing the lines daily. While the district has had the problem before, it had never been to this degree, according to staff.
The next Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 4. For more information, visit klwtd.com.