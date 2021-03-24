KEY LARGO — Money, not only sewage, may be going down the drain as the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District seeks to determine why almost 1,000 residential sewer accounts are super-consumers that use more than 12,000 gallons of water a month.
Sewer data revealed that 981 accounts consistently used more than 12,000 gallons of water each month during a six-month period ending last December.
The district’s current policy is to cap residential billing at one equivalent dwelling unit, or single residence, to $4.48 per 1,000 gallons of water consumed.
If one account uses exactly 12,000 gallons in a billing cycle, the homeowner would be on the hook for $53.76, beyond the base fee of $28.54, for a monthly charge of $82.32.
Wastewater district staff’s initial investigation revealed that of the 981 accounts, there were 35 instances where more than 100,000 gallons had been guzzled.
Six were due to leaks and a few were from multifamily use, according to district clerk Diane Bockelman.
The district relies on the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office to distinguish residential from commercial properties, but site visits may be part of the ongoing investigation.
“We did discover that some of these are not residences,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said. “Somewhere along the line, we may need to develop a policy if there is a residential dwelling discovered to be some other dwelling. Where is the water really going? Is it going to wash down cars and buildings? If the board wants to continue capping the usage to 12,000, then staff will continue to scrub the list.”
The district claimed $114,909 from these super consumers over the documented six-month period.
“This is very interesting to me,” Commissioner David Thompson said. “We should be looking into this. There is money to recoup here.”
Chairman Nick Rodriguez said there is a vast amount of possibilities as to where the water is going.
“This is a big number,” he said. “One-hundred-thousand gallons is an incredible amount of water.”
The city of Marathon and the village of Islamorada cap their sewer accounts at 12,000 gallons per billing cycle. The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority caps its users at 10,000 gallons per month and there is no cap in the city of Key West.
Commissioner Kay Cullen recommended staff begin its discovery phase with the 35 instances of more than 100,000 gallons mega-users.
In other news, the district board approved releasing an invitation to bid for concrete coating and repair at the main plant, which is estimated to cost $632,500.
The board approved the purchase and installation of a microphone/PA system as part of the fire suppression system at the operations building’s third floor for $8,710.
The next district meeting is at 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. For more information, visit klwtd.com