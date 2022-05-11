KEY LARGO — The local sewer district, after much review, will install a $7.5 million monitoring system on its collection infrastructure to help warn of and prevent sewage backups, a project that is estimated to take two years for substantial completion.
The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board members unanimously approved a $7,575,677.36 contract with Palm Coast-based Flovac Americas to provide, install and initiate a radio-telemetry system to monitor specific performances in the district’s vacuum collection system, grinder pump collection system and force main system.
The monitoring system will check levels and pressures continuously throughout the district. If levels or pressure should fail, the system will alert staff through Gateway radio transmitters.
“The radio warning will allow staff to make certain changes remotely to prevent backups and will give time for staff to respond physically to high levels, low pressures or any other system failures before any backup of sewage occurs,” Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District Engineer Ed Castle said.
“The system also has parameters for improving performance and reducing energy costs, but I think that is a secondary benefit to preventing backups.”
As part of this monitoring system, about 3,000 controller components will be placed inside district vacuum pits, which are similar to sewer manholes, and will transmit signals to the pedestals, the tall brown “breathers.”
The controllers will be mounted inside the pedestals and will not be visible, according to Castle.
“Seven of these Gateway base radio units will be located at the vacuum stations. Three base radio units will be on the right-of-way poles that will be solar powered. Other than these Gateways, there will not be a visible change in the neighborhoods,” he said.
Flovac America will retrofit the controllers to fit the existing pedestals, which is included in the contract price.
The project will be partially funded by a grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will likely begin with Vacuum Station D, along mile marker 102.
“I want to be able to break this into manageable pieces. We are going to come up with a basin-by-basin approach. We are going to issue individual notices to proceed on those smaller projects and manage those projects to completion,” district General Manager Peter Rosasco said.
Under the terms of the contract, if the district wants to discontinue the project, it could cease after any of the 12 planned phases, which include 10 Gateway systems for each of the vacuum station drainage basins, the grinder pump system and the force main system.
Before approving Commissioner Andy Tobin asked for clarification about being able to use other cloud vendors to store monitoring information.
“I would like to have some assurance that the contract has enough language in it to protect us that it will allow us to use other vendors for cloud services,” he said.
For more information, visit klwtd.com.