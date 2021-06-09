ISLAMORADA — An increase in the number of failed sewer vacuum pits in north Plantation Key has the village wastewater department recommending the replacement of all the remaining old pits rather than each one as they fail.
The item will go before the Islamorada Village Council when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
The village contracted Page Excavating to replace 46 vacuum pits at $6,500 apiece, in an amount not to exceed $299,000. After Page Excavating began the work, the company discovered that some pits were dug very deep and were not counted in the original project scope. The council will be asked to approve the replacement of a total of 55 vacuum pits, in an amount not to exceed $357,500.
Attempting to resolve wastewater code compliance liens against residents for failing to connect to the central wastewater system, the council will again consider extending a lien amnesty program beyond June 30. The council agreed not to extend the program at its last regular meeting.
There are currently 27 properties not connected to main sewer, of which 15 are accruing daily fines. Seven residential homes and 10 commercial properties are pending compliance.
Commercial trash rates will also brought back from last meeting.
Advanced Disposal, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management, has requested that commercial rates be increased by 7% percent to compensate for an increase in commercial costs and to offer a housing allowance to employees in an effort to retain staff. The waste hauler’s monthly housing allowance amount increases with longevity to $500. The rate increase would stabilize Islamorada’s rates and bring them in line with other areas of the Keys, the company says.
Waste Management must pay a fee to haul solid waste from Islamorada to the trash transfer stations since they are owned by Monroe County.
Based on the previously entered agreement with the trash hauler, residential and commercial rates are not to increase more than 3% year over year. Councilman Mark Gregg strongly opposed the rate hike at the previous meeting.
Council will also consider awarding nonresidential building permits to two applicants.
The total nonresidential floor area requested by the applicants are 7,111 square feet. If approved, 28,204 square feet of nonresidential floor area would remain in the system.
Monroe County School District is requesting 2,753 square feet floor area, while NHC FL is seeking 4,358.
Additionally, the council will consider awarding four affordable housing allocations to W3T, an Islamorada-based development company, for a vacant lot along U.S. 1 in Indian Mound.
The council will consider approving a single-family residence at 87895 Old Highway in exchange for a vacant parcel located between Overseas Highway and the Old Highway, and a single family home on Flamingo Hammock Drive, behind the Publix, in exchange for a parcel on Hibiscus Street.
In other news, Bagels Locks & Cream Cheese, located at 141 Palermo Drive, is seeking the council’s approval to diminish an already reduced non-compliance fine of $10,563 plus an administrative fee of $125.
Staff is seeking approval of a contract with Wood Environment in the amount of $22,171 to dredge an estimated 300 cubic yards of sediment at the Plantation Yacht Harbor Boat Basin so that four boat slips may be used again.
The council will discuss its four-month pilot contract with Attention Media for its social media publicity services. In March, the council opted for a four-month program at $6,000 a month. The public relations company uses social media platforms to post videos of council members.
Staff is also seeking the council’s direction in refinancing two State Revolving Fund loans in the amount of $67,779,989 and $6,758,809 in a general government loan since historically low interest rates are being offered.
Looking ahead, staff is proposing to tentatively hold the first fiscal year 2021-22 budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, with the second and final hearing either 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, or Tuesday, Sept. 14.