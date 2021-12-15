KEY LARGO — Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District Chairman Nick Rodriguez hosted a tour of the district’s main plant last week for third- and fourth-graders from Ocean Studies Charter School. Teachers Martha Loizeaux, Carole Hoeltje and Christi Rodriguez escorted their classes.
Students were walked through the processes the plant takes to treat effluent, or wastewater, from the flush of a toilet to pumping the treated water 3,600 feet below into the boulder zone.
“It takes 100 years for the water, after being pumped into the ground, to surface again in the Biscayne Aquifer,” Rodriguez said.
Students posed questions to district staff Ryan Dempsey, Ben Peterscheim, Jerry Baker and Joe Williams, who led the tours.
The visit took place just a few days after the district approved the purchase of new computers and new sewage pumps. The decade-old pumps at each of the seven vacuum stations throughout the district are eroding and in one case, split in two.
The original manufacturer has stopped making pumps. Staff, after looking at different pump options, has sourced a single manufacturer in order to avoid extensive modifications to the sewage pump headers at each vacuum station.
The project has been budgeted for 2021-22 for $700,000 with funding from the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.
Commissioners unanimously approved the vacuum pumps, the required seal water system and spare parts for a total cost of $772,146. The cost includes a three-year warranty for parts and labor.
The district’s contracted IT department, ENS, recommended the district replace 41 computers with Dell computers, seven laptops, four network switches, 10 wireless access points, seven firewalls and one server.
“All of our hardware and peripherals, etc., is end of life,” General Manager Peter Rosasco told the district board. “Everything is at a point where it’s not presently supported, about to fail or not going to be supported soon. Under our prior IT consultant we were supposed to have a replacement schedule. We find ourselves now in the situation where it all needs to be replaced.”
The board approved the computer and hardware replacement for a cost not to exceed $104,347.58 in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Andy Tobin dissenting.
The board also approved adjusting the equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs, for two parcels located at 97340 and 94360 Overseas Highway as being used for non-residential purposes and using more than 1,000 gallons per day. The district increased its EDUs per parcel from one to six.
Consequently, the assessment balance for each property will increase to $18,666.65 from $2,666.65 and the monthly base charge will increase to $171.36 from $28.56, with the monthly 12,000-gallon billing cap removed.
“They applied for a vacation rental permit with Monroe County in October 2021. The use is what the use is,” Rosasco said.