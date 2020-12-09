KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District “has stopped the train” into investigating possible sewering solutions for a smattering of noncompliant homes off of County Road 905 due to cost concerns.
Despite the remote homes falling within the district’s service area and some district commissioners feeling morally obligated to hook them up, the district decided in last week’s meeting to simply take no action on the Carysfort Circle area. Service for a few unconnected homes behind the district’s main plant may still be possible, however.
“Before we go into the details, it’s important to remember that we are dealing with two unique areas, a hot spot behind the main [treatment] plant and C-905, which is a cold spot as it’s more remote,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said. “It would cost about $2.3 million to install a force main and grinder pump. We have four homes up there along C-905 approximately, and we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a non-starter.”
District staff estimates it would cost each home $582,786 to install an onsite system with a slightly higher 20-year maintenance cost than for the force main-grinder pump option.
District commissioners have asked Rosasco to continue dialogue with the state Department of Health, which is still enforcing the state advanced wastewater treatment mandate in Monroe County, and other government agencies pertaining to the homes behind the main sewer treatment plant located at mile marker 100.
Construction project costs for owner onsite systems behind the plant is estimated at $224,023, plus $329,540 in approximate maintenance fees for 20 years, for a total of $553,563.
To install a grinder pump and force main, staff estimates the cost there to be $487.582, with approximately $121,220 for 20 years of maintenance, for a total of $542,682.
“It’s the continuing maintenance cost that is very troublesome and will need to be addressed,” Rosasco said. “Based on that, if the board should choose to take action, staff recommends the force main and grinder systems.
“We need to move this forward in one direction or disengage. The amount of waste that they’re putting in our nearshore waters is minute. To spend $2.3 million or $600,000 to provide service doesn’t seem rational. DEP has money that they can loan for private systems, but they don’t make individual loans. They offer low-interest-rate loans, but they would have to go to an entity that would administer that.”
About 11 properties within the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District have received letters from the Department of Health threatening a $500-a-day fine if they do not connect to an advanced wastewater treatment system.
Staff will continue to investigate further options for the homes behind the main plant without spending any more dollars on engineering fees, according to Rosasco.
New Commissioner David Thompson, who was chosen to fill the seat vacated by former Chairman David Asdourian, asked what the timeframe is for the homeowners to be penalized.
Rosasco indicated that the state has deferred fines while the district works with the homeowners to gain compliance.
“I don’t want to be part of a team that just continues to keep kicking the can down the road,” Thompson said.
“That is exactly what [the state doesn’t] want,” Rosasco said. “As long as they get a definite one way or another answer on this.”
Commissioner Andy Tobin said, “Just for the record, I have no desire to spend $500,000 on sewering the homes behind the main plant. To me that would be just as wasteful as sewering C-905. I think we should continue to do what we are doing, which is facilitating some sort of variance or exemption, and to work with the county and work with the state and be a voice for these people. At this point, I think we ought to let Peter [Rosasco] be the voice for these people.”
Chairman Nick Rodriquez, however, recommended all action cease regarding C-905.
“I don’t want us going too far down a rabbit hole,” he said. “We have more solid numbers. I don’t want to spend money and time on something that we aren’t going to pursue. Let’s stop the train from going any further for C-905. And, I don’t want us to get into administering loans to anybody. ... I am worried about how much time staff is going to spend being the voice for these people considering we’ve been approached by one person up on C-905.”
Commissioner Sue Heim also wasn’t interested in pursuing grants or low-interest loans.
“I know you want to pursue getting a grant, but to me, this is not our problem,” she said. “I want to send a clear message that we aren’t going to do anything up on C-905.”
Tobin withdrew his motion to table the discussion for 60 days for further development after it failed to gain support.
“That’s kicking the can further down the road,” said new Commissioner Kay Cullen.
“We’re negotiating with ourselves,” Tobin said.