KEY LARGO — While many view life in the Florida Keys as paradise, others within plain view do not experience utopia but instead something much darker.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence has safe options in the Florida Keys, however. The Domestic Abuse Shelter was certified by the Florida Department of Children and Families in 1981 and has grown to three outreach offices throughout the Keys with a shelter in the Lower Keys. Free and confidential services are offered 24 hours a day to men, women and children.
In addition to shelter, DAS offers counseling, group sessions and safety planning. Staff can help those in need with finding a job, housing or counseling.
The DAS is 75-80% donation funded and relies on grants for the rest of its expenses. But, the board of directors has big plans moving forward including opportunities for naming rights and sponsorships and the creation of an endowment plan so it will not have to depend so heavily on donations.
An Upper Keys fundraiser for DAS set for Friday, April 28, offers the choice of four pasta dinners from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Doc’s Diner in Key Largo. Cost is $30 a plate or $10 for those 12 and under. The event is to feature a raffle as well, offering items like sailing lessons for youth.
Fundraisers keep the DAS going. Recently, the Safe Harbor Gala at the Marathon Yacht Club took in more than $50,000, including donations that were sent in advance by invited guests who could not attend, said DAS Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Schwab.
Those funds are important to both the present and future plans, she said.
“The comprehensive campaign we are in now is a multi-year campaign with Phase 1 to replace the destroyed building [in the Middle Keys], Phase 2 to grow the operating budget to become less grant-dependent and Phase 3 to establish an endowment campaign to ensure the long-term future of the organization. We need $5 million for Phase 1,” Schwab said.
Schwab has been with the DAS since the spring of 2017 — on board in time to experience the before and after of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The storm wiped out the Middle Keys shelter, and fundraising efforts seek to replace it and make it more resilient to storms. DAS also lost a 15-passenger van and a storage facility.
Schwab worked in the field of domestic violence response for 25 years in Broward, Polk and Hardee counties before coming to the Florida Keys, and she and her daughter both were victims of domestic abuse.
Before Irma, DAS offered 25 beds throughout the Keys; now, it is down to 15, said Jennifer Powell who joined the board of directors in 2010. During the current DAS fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, the shelter has so far provided more than 3,000 “bed nights” for victims and their families.
Statistics on Monroe County for domestic violence have not changed over the years. One in three women and one in seven men will be the victim of domestic violence.
“It is hiding in our own community,” said Powell, who has been the board president since 2015.
Responding to domestic violence is among the most dangerous calls for service from first responders, statistics show. But Powell says they are the appropriate party to intervene.
“We never suggest a person intervene [to maintain personal safety],” Powell said. “If someone chooses to share domestic violence incidents with you, it’s important to be a good listener who does not dismiss what the person is saying. [Statistics show] a person will try seven times to break away from the relationship before being successful, so it’s important to support them.”
She added that often the relationships are complicated. Abuse can take many forms and may include control, such as taking control of the household, finances, friends and associations, she added. “An abuser may try to isolate a person from friends and family,” Powell said.
The DAS can provide an attorney to draw up an injunction for protection, commonly referred to as a restraining order.
Where service is needed most is consistent with population density; thus, there are more calls for service in Key West due to the higher population than other locations in the Keys.
As for the future, the building of the Middle Keys shelter is a major project. The DAS owns the land on which it will be constructed and plans include offices, gathering rooms, bedrooms, laundry and kitchen facilities and an enclosed kennel so people can bring their pets with them. The Lower Keys shelter can handle this need currently.
Education is a primary focus of the DAS as well sharing information about spotting signs of domestic violence, educating medical personnel on the signs and how to handle it, and promoting safe dating in local schools. A grant from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation enables the shelter to do all three, Powell said.
Florida legislators are aware of the needs of the justice system. House Bill 97 and Senate Bill 130 will allow courts to consider tangible evidence of domestic violence by a parent when determining or reviewing custodial rights. These bills would allow the temporary suspension of custodial rights when a restraining order is granted against a parent by the co-parent. It is also known as Greyson’s Law, in honor of deceased 4-year-old Greyson Kessler. The bill passed 40-0 in the Florida Senate and awaits a vote in the House.
Current law does not mandate the court to consider such domestic violence evidence. The legislation has been endorsed by the Family Law Division of the Florida Bar Association.
DAS’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline number is 305-743-4440. The crisis center answers about 160 calls a year. Help in myriad forms including victims’ compensation assistance for relocation, medical care and financial assistance for basic needs is a phone call away.
Tickets for the April 28 fundraiser may be purchased at First State Bank’s Key Largo offices, at the office of James Boilini, O.D., or by texting 786-763-2589.