Gala

DAS Gala guests Julie, survivor; Janine Latus, author and survivor; Sherrie Schwab, CEO; and Jennifer Powell, president.

 SANDRA LEE PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

KEY LARGO — While many view life in the Florida Keys as paradise, others within plain view do not experience utopia but instead something much darker.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence has safe options in the Florida Keys, however. The Domestic Abuse Shelter was certified by the Florida Department of Children and Families in 1981 and has grown to three outreach offices throughout the Keys with a shelter in the Lower Keys. Free and confidential services are offered 24 hours a day to men, women and children.

jzimakeys@aol.com