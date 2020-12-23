KEY LARGO — Property owners who are dumping tree trimmings and other yard waste along U.S. 1 may soon be getting a visit from deputies, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Since November’s Tropical Storm Eta, the sheriff’s office has been finding large amounts of yard waste along the highway between mile markers 91 and 106. Residents were advised by county officials to put such debris curbside on their properties by Nov. 13.
Dumping yard waste along U.S. 1. is illegal and can result in fines, mandatory court appearances or possibly a visit to jail, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The sheriff’s office is looking for compliance first on this issue.Legal ways of removing yard waste can be found on the Monroe County website at monroecounty-fl.gov/solidwaste.