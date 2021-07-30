Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
UPPER KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Ward was charged with misdemeanor theft Thursday following an investigation after last year’s lobster mini-season.
Ward took at least six lobsters from boaters who had been stopped for a resource check in the Upper Keys last year. The incident was reported by other deputies who were on scene.
The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and reviewed and filed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
“I am disappointed to have to announce this case, but the public will always hear the good news and the bad news from me first,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Any future action is pending the resolution of the criminal case and the sheriff’s Internal Affairs investigation. Ward was hired on Aug. 20, 2007.
The announcement of the arrest occurred on the final day of this year’s two-day spiny lobster mini-season, which resulted in one death and one man being hospitalized.