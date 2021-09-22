STOCK ISLAND - A man accused of assaulting his wife and shooting at two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly committed suicide at the jail on Stock Island early Tuesday morning.
Robert Schminky hanged himself and was found dead in his cell at about 1:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Schminky was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation, which has begun.
In 2018, Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Schminky to two life sentences and two 10-year sentences after he was found guilty of beating his wife with a shotgun, firing at two responding Sheriff’s Office deputies and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase in the Upper Keys.
In May 2020, an appeals court reversed the convictions and ordered a new trial. Schminky was in court last week and was scheduled to go to trial in February, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
In 2015, police were called to his home by his wife, whom he had severely beaten with a shotgun, according to an arrest report.
Schminky then fired his shotgun twice when deputies arrived and fled in his white Lexus SUV from his home in Key Largo to County Road 905 before turning around and firing at a police vehicle while driving. He then intentionally rammed his car into a Florida Highway Patrol car at the Circle K at Mile Marker 106 and shot at the vehicle multiple times through the windshield, according to an arrest report.
According to the arrest report, as Schminky’s SUV was leaving, he shot at Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse, striking him in the leg. Schminky then fled south to St. Justin the Martyr Church, ran through the property and ditched his unloaded gun before being taken into custody.
His wife took the stand in his defense, as did other family members and friends, who all said that Schminky’s actions were shocking and out-of-character.