ISLAMORADA — The average hourly pay rate for an Islamorada Village Council member is about $10 for those who average 25 hours a week performing their public duty. When the council meets again at the end of the month, the five-member board will vote to propose a pay increase for the next seated council — but by how much is not yet known.
Village staff is preparing a draft ordinance to increase the $1,000 a month rate with an amount to be set. Upon council approval in a second reading, the proposed increase would go before voters for approval on the November ballot.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal was asked about the proposed increase last week.
“I don’t know if money solves problems. One school of thought is that if you raise the salaries, you’ll get more applicants because it will supplement whatever they’re doing. It’ll be more attractive to them considering the amount of time the job requires,” he said. “Another school of thought is that if you really feel you deserve to be paid more because of the amount of time that you spend, then you’ll vote for it, but it’s the people who will decide.”
When Islamorada incorporated on Dec. 31, 1997, the prevailing thought of the municipality’s founders was that council members should only be nominally compensated for their time. They didn’t want public service to become a career; however, the low pay has resulted in mostly business owners or retirees serving on the council over the years.
Rosenthal spends easily an average of 30 hours a week in meeting with residents, answering phone calls, preparing for and attending the meetings.
“Personally, I’m not there for the remuneration. I’m not. I’ve spent three or four hours today on the phone and that’s what I do nearly every day. I take the time and visit people and sit at their kitchen tables and listen to them. To me, this is part of my job. If you pay me $40,000 a year, I am not going to work any harder. The amount of money doesn’t guarantee the quality of the position,” he said.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said the amount of compensation raises a lot of complex questions. He estimates he spends a minimum of 20 hours a week on council work.
“It’s not $1,000. After taxes, it’s more like $850,” he said. “Council hasn’t had a raise in 15 or 16 years. You have to look at what rent is today, what the cost of a home is today and what mortgages cost today. The price of gasoline is a lot higher than it was 15 years ago. Things are a lot different now. You can’t expect people to give up their day job to serve the council. I’ve heard from people that they can’t take the time off from work to serve.”
He scoffed at a $40,000 a year suggestion that was made at the last meeting. He favors a more modest increase.
“You aren’t replacing the person’s job. It would be in addition to their job,” he said.
Councilman Mark Gregg sponsored the discussion at the last council meeting which garnered unanimous support from the council. He said increasing the rate at least to $2,000 a month might help foster a more diverse council.
“The hours I put in vary with the topics, the chores and different things. A light week would be about 20 hours. It averages 25 to 30, usually. I do a lot of reading to research things. Basically, reading the agenda, attending the meeting and doing your thing at the meeting, that alone is 10 to 15 hours,” he said.
“I’m retired. This doesn’t do anything meaningful for me,” he said of a pay increase. “I’ve heard other people over the years say that they can’t take off from work, that to serve the council is almost being a volunteer. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice your family income to serve your community. If we had done this years ago, maybe we wouldn’t be in the affordable housing crisis that we are in now. It eliminates people from all walks of life. We’ve become more elitist every year.”
Councilman David Webb said an increase is undoubtedly needed, but he also said the term of two years should be staggered and alternatively increased.
“In my mind, the best interest of the community would be best served if the council was more aligned with the demographics in the community. We can’t have that with a thousand dollars a month. If the community feels like they’d be better served with a more demographically aligned council with the community, then they’ll vote yes,” he said.
“I’m on the phone or meeting with someone at least three hours a day at least five days a week. I do that because it’s important for me to be engaged. I do it because I have the financial flexibility to make a positive contribution. The community needs to decide of how it wants to be represented and they will decide. It’s a tough decision to make to run for council if you are still raising a family. The compensation would have to be raised significantly, and even with that, it’s not a guarantee that you would broaden the council demographics. The terms should be staggered. That would offer more stability and more institutional knowledge on the dais.”
All five council seats are up for election this November. So far, Gregg and Councilman Buddy Pinder have filed to reclaim their seats.