ISLAMORADA — The three vacant lots being offered to the village of Islamorada in exchange for Building Permit Allocation System points that were tabled last month are back on for business with three more to decide on. The Islamorada Village Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, the at Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside.
The council accepted two vacant lots in 2021 as land dedications in exchange for building permits, and so far for 2022, there are two vacant lots pending acceptance by the village in exchange for building permits.
There are now six vacant lots being proposed to be donated, each in exchange for upwards of 10 BPAS points, while there are only 28 market-rate housing allocations remaining until the city reaches buildout.
By June 2023, based on the most recent hurricane evacuation models, it’s projected to take 24 hours to evacuate and no building permits will be issued by the state for new construction on vacant land as a consequence.
The council has previously said that increasing the points that the land dedication ordinance awards to 10 from two in 2019 has made the program a “victim of its own success.”
Developers are proposing single-family homes at 6 Flamingo Hammock Road and 7 Flamingo Hammock Road in exchange for a vacant lots at 30 and 31 Flamingo Hammock Road; a home at 229 Coral Road in exchange for property at 186 Fontaine Drive; a home at 17 Flamingo Hammock Road in exchange for a vacant parcel in the Plantation Beach Subdivision; a home at 206 Plantation Ave. for a lot at 180 Bougainvillea St. and a home at 184 Venetian Drive in exchange for the deed on 312 North Drive.
Councilman Mark Gregg abstained from voting on the three lot dedications since he awaits building permits.
In other news, Councilman David Webb has been proposing a business interest disclosure policy that would require all council members, staff and committee appointees to release information about their assets and business activities within the village.
The program would promote transparency and trust within the city government, safeguard against corruption and promote transparency, Webb has previously said. He also said it would protect staff from being bullied by council and upper management.
Webb proposes that if a business interest disclosure policy is to be approved, it be implemented immediately for any sitting councilman, for any candidates, and when new assets or business interests are acquired. The topic is scheduled for discussion during Thursday’s meeting.
The council will also consider amending its $75,000 annual contract with lobbyist Peebles, Smith and Matthews and its $48,000 contract with lobbyist GrayRobinson. The amendment proposes a decreased amount of $18,000 to Peebles, Smith and Matthews and an increased amount of $108,000 to GrayRobinson for the 14-month term of the new agreement. The amount change is proposed since GrayRobinson added Wayne Smith and Ryan Matthews from Peebles, Smith and Matthews to its staff. The total would be $126,000 and a potential annual savings of $15,000.
The council will also have its first hearing of an ordinance to offer some renters protection by requiring a 60-day fair notice of lease termination and a rental increase of 5% or more.