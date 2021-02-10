KEY LARGO — An 18-year-old local motorist was arrested Friday on multiple drug-related charges after he was found sleeping at a closed gas station parking lot, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
William Shawn Vaneck was charged with 20 felony counts and one misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance without a subscription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Alexandria Hradecky was on patrol at 3 a.m. when she pulled into a closed gas station at mile marker 99. She saw a white BMW idling in the parking spot, and inside the vehicle was a white male, later identified as Vaneck, sleeping in the driver’s seat, reports say. She awoke Vaneck and noted a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, reports say. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and other deputies arrived to assist.
A search of the BMW turned up about 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 18 THC vape cartridges, $740 in cash, a scale and assorted drug paraphernalia, reports say.