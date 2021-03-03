KEY LARGO — Southcliff Estates was approved in its second attempt at gaining a major conditional use permit through the Monroe County Planning Commission. Landowner Ricky Riehl and developer Frank Pla will move ahead with a 28-unit housing complex near mile marker 95, bayside.
“We finally got what we came for,” Pla said of the unanimously approved project. A supermajority vote was needed since 137 property owners, or 22.6% of residents living within 600 feet of the complex site, had signed a petition in opposition.
Many neighboring residents took to public comment to cite traffic and safety as concerns. Some requested the commission deny the project again and “engage the community and the county to develop a concept that is more fitting for this site.”
Riehl had revived the project last year after the Monroe County Planning Commission originally shot down the project in June 2017.
It was then that the project failed to muster the supermajority vote needed from the commission when former Commissioner Ron Miller voted against the project and a commissioner was absent.
Miller had wanted to put conditional approvals on the project for a deceleration lane and a separate curb cut entrance, both which fall under the purview of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Southcliff Estates had waited the required minimum of two years since the project was last heard and Miller was replaced by Commissioner David Ritz.
Planning staff recommended the project for approval again and reported that the proposed conditional use of the three adjoining parcels was consistent with the purposes, objectives and goals of the county’s land development code and the comprehensive Livable CommuniKeys Program.
Southcliff Estates will include duplexes, quadplexes, a cabana, a pool and management office on the mixed use commercially-zoned 1.96-acre property.
Half of the units will be restricted to low-income workforce housing and the remainder will be restricted to median income workforce housing, where tenants must earn their income within the county.
“We are going to build a nice place,” Pla said. “The project is going to be in the Riehl’s backyard.”
Ritz had some conditions upon his approval. “I really hope this works,” he said.
Southcliff Estates must submit a revised landscape plan showing that the two bare spots along the 18-foot buffer on Snapper Lane will be filled. The areas are conservation easements, and Pla said he planned on filling them in already.
Riehl will add 48 native canopy trees to the existing 91 trees already on site. “We will have more than adequate trees,” he said.
Ritz also called for a right-turn directional curb “if allowed by law” to be installed out of the development.
“Traffic is a challenge, from one end of the county to the other. We are in challenging times for housing, high cost of housing and even the high cost of affordable housing,” said Commissioner George Neugent. “It brings challenges to our businesses and our residential community.”
Before a formal vote, Neugent said he supported the project. “The need for housing trumps all else,” he said.
Southcliff Estates will seek the Rate of Growth Ordinance permits needed from the Monroe County Commission at its March meeting, according to Pla.