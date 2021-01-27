KEY LARGO — Two recent high-speed motorcycle chases and a fiery crash involving a motorcycle that killed three people has the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on high alert.
Last Friday morning, just six days after a rider died and killed two occupants of an SUV he struck in Key Largo, another high-speed motorcycle roared through Key Largo, Sheriff Rick Ramsay confirmed.
“We’ve had one this morning. There was a report of a female passenger who was dropped off at her home at mile marker 100,” he said. “The driver headed north and was able to get on the [18-Mile] Stretch. At that point we called Miami-Dade and reported our pursuit and we gave them a description. Last we saw the bike, it entered Dade County.”
Ramsay said his road patrol has seen an uptick in motorcycle riders running full throttle on U.S. 1.
“We have had more chases. We are able to stop pursuits in cars by using spikes to drop them down to slower speeds, but we don’t spike motorcycles. It’s unsafe. It’s also unsafe to pursue them at high speeds. They may get a high-speed wobble [that can lead to a loss of control]. The risk is too grave compared to the reward,” Ramsay said.
“It becomes too unsafe for the public. We break off and call it in to have other officers look for them. We try to identify the bike, tags, the motorcycle and the driver.”
Enforcement on U.S. 1 is primarily the state’s responsibility and Ramsay has requested more resources from the Florida Highway Patrol.
“I’ve asked my staff to look at implementing a strategy enforcement and work with FHP to bring in additional resources. Saturation patrols only work when they’re implemented. We are doing traffic enforcement and doing our best to educate people. We are out there doing our part. We want to be a part of the solution. The MCSD responds to 52% of calls to U.S. 1.”
For residents and visitors alike, the top complaint is U.S. 1 traffic. Ramsay says it’s not easily solved.
“We look at our road system and at peak times, it’s overloaded,” he said. “Only so many cars can flow per hour, and people get impatient and start passing people, tailgating and weaving in and out of lanes.”
High-speed fleeing and eluding is a felony, which comes with fines and possible jail time.
Often reckless driving and speeding charges accompany a fleeing and eluding arrest. For speeds more than 50 mph over the limit, it’s a set $1,000 fine with an automatic court appearance.
Ramsay recommends that drivers who witness speeding or reckless motorcyclists should pull over and dial FHP or the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number at 305-853-3211 and provide as many details as possible.
On Jan. 3, Jesus Giovanni Ginjauma, 24, of Key Largo, was seen by a Monroe County deputy near mile marker 93 reaching speeds of 148 mph and driving erratically on his motorcycle, according to the incident report. Deputies abandoned a chase but later found the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle behind a storage container in the area with no license plate attached.
The sheriff’s office received information that Ginjauma frequently rides that motorcycle and had been seen at Sharkey’s in Key Largo. Warrants were issued for Ginjauma who was arrested on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 16, three people died in a fiery collision on U.S. 1 when a southbound motorcycle crashed into a Buick SUV crossing the highway.
Witnesses reported that two motorcycle riders were traveling south at a high rate of speed, when a northbound 2018 Buick Enclave attempted to make a left turn near the Buttonwood Bay Condominium at mile marker 96.
One of the motorcycles, a 2007 black Honda with Florida plates, struck the SUV as it crossed the southbound lanes, causing the vehicle to roll on its side and burst into flames.
Two bodies were recovered from the front seat of the Buick, which had Michigan plates, while the motorcycle rider’s body was found inside the back seat of the SUV, according to responding officers.
The second motorcycle rider continued southbound on U.S. 1.
Back-to-back motorcycle fatalities took place on Dec. 31 on the 18-Mile Stretch and Jan. 1 on Card Sound Road, both on the Miami-Dade County side.