UPPER KEYS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has seen a spike in the number of burglaries — particularly vehicle burglaries in the Upper Keys — in the last two weeks, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Detectives are following up with several leads and the sheriff’s office hopes to make arrests in the cases, Lindhardt said, who urged residents to be vigilant.
These are typically crimes of opportunity as thieves target easy prey — unlocked vehicles and homes.
While many of the incidents are occurring in Key Largo and Islamorada, one large theft of more than $6,000 in fishing gear from a downstairs storage area was reported on Duck Key on Monday, Nov. 16.