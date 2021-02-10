ISLAMORADA — When Florida Keys fishing guides talk about nervous water, it’s a good thing. Flat calm seas start to ripple due to motion of stealthy fish. Then, the ever-ready angler on the bow prepares to make an equally surreptitious cast. If all factors are right, the magic happens, and a fish is hooked. The $800 or more the client has paid the guide for his knowledge of local waters, customs and fish access is hard-earned as hook-ups are not guaranteed.
A recent Islamorada marina purchase has made 36 guides nervous now, and the ripples from that purchase generated concerns over water access and traditional Keys occupations — challenges that are not easily solved in the Sportfishing Capital of the World and other areas of the Keys, especially when lumped with other worries such as water quality, dying coral reefs and more.
Angler House Marina at mile marker 80.5, bayside, changed hands and the new owners have big plans. But, to the trailering guides who pay about $260 a month to use the Angler House Marina ramp and for parking their trucks and boat trailers, those plans initially sounded ill-conceived. At a guides meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, Stephanie McLaughlin of Safe Harbor Marina said its plans include building dry storage racks to accommodate 70 boats and eliminating the boat ramp. The majority of guides do not pay for a permanent slip but instead use the ramp to put in and remove their boats on an almost daily basis. The guides were silent, and possibly shocked.
Online reports said Sun Communities sought to diversify from the manufactured housing sector last year and agreed to buy Safe Harbor Marinas for approximately $2.1 billion in September. McLaughlin, East Florida regional vice president for Safe Harbor Marinas, reached via cellphone Feb. 3, said all responses to media inquiries has to come from the marketing department, which wasn’t at the meeting and didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.
According to globest.com, Safe Harbor owns and operates 101 marinas, manages five marinas on behalf of third parties and has a member network of about 40,000 boat owners across 22 states. It considers itself the largest and most diversified marina owner and operator in the country.
‘WE’RE ALL NERVOUS’
During the meeting, Islamorada Capt. Matt Bellinger wondered where the protection was for “working waterfronts.” He wondered how village development regulations aimed to protect water access.
“The problem is with the Village Council and building codes,” he said. “Their mantra used to be working waterfronts; at the same time, there are development rights.”
He said McLaughlin acknowledged that Safe Harbor has nothing like Angler House Marina in its portfolio, and he got the feeling she was open to feedback and ideas.
“They have nothing that is fishing-centric. We’re all nervous,” he said.
Bellinger has operated his business out of Angler House Marina for more than 10 years and said he has seen three ownership changes before this one. Each entity from Starwood on has improved upon what was there, he said. “But, they always said fishing first.”
He is somewhat heartened because when McLaughlin was asked if Safe Harbor would consider creating parking for the guides’ trucks and trailers beneath the dry docks, she said the company would consider that. Bellinger also noted McLaughlin mentioned dredging to increase water depth in the boat basin as a goal; yet, a survey showed one inch beneath the silt is solid caprock, so that does not appear feasible, he said.
By Friday, Feb. 5, Bellinger indicated that Safe Harbor Marina representatives were indicating a change of heart.
“Safe Harbor Marinas had no idea how many small businesses — in the form of guides’ businesses — they were affecting,” he told the Free Press. “Once they understood it was 30 to 35 of us, they said they would put future plans on the shelf for a while. They also realized we bring customers to the dock and tiki bar every day.”
In its current iteration, there is no doubt fishing guides are valued. Angler House Marina’s website states, “Located in the heart of Islamorada, the ‘Sportfishing Capital of the World,’ it’s no surprise that [our] ‘Fisherman’s Village’ boasts some of the most experienced backcountry fishing guides in the Florida Keys. Our guides are top tournament-winning captains, recognized within the angling community as some of the most in-demand. Our captains have a wide range of expertise, from technical fly fishing to light tackle, and are able to provide an incredible experience from the most technical angler to a rod-bending family fun fishing experience for those just looking to catch tonight’s dinner. … You’ll experience the diverse ecosystem of the Florida Keys backcountry through the eyes of captains who have been on these waters for decades.”
But the guides said they have had reason to be worried, though. Sun Communities’ CEO Gary A. Shiffman said the company is purchasing Safe Harbor Marinas for its geographic and customer diversity. McLaughlin also let the guides know they can expect their monthly fees to be raised gradually again and again.
The web announcement about the purchase by Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marina, said, “We are excited to partner with Sun Communities, a premier real estate investment trust that owns and operates 426 properties across North America. We have spent a number of years getting to know Sun and are impressed with their leadership team and track record of consistently growing value for all their stakeholders. Safe Harbor will operate independently from Sun’s other businesses, but we will benefit from their tremendous strength. We are committed to continuing the growth of our marina portfolio by harnessing Sun’s advantageous cost and form of capital.”
Capt. Steve Friedman, commodore of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, who has fished the Keys for 20-plus years and whose son, Ben, would like to follow in his father’s footsteps, said the new ownership needs to take time to understand the culture and the guides.
“One of their strategies was to build the dry rack and get rid of the ramp. They didn’t understand why using a forklift [bringing down the boats] for 30-some guides between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. wouldn’t work. But [McLaughlin] said they’re here to learn,” Friedman said.
Friedman is buoyed by the news Safe Harbor has resources for improving the gravel road [with pavement], which pools water when it rains, and trailers bounce around with the potholes.
“They said they’ll improve the plumbing and electricity for the boat slips and consider expanding the ramp to a double ramp,” he added.
LOST HISTORY
The history of the Angler House Marina purchase may have been an afterthought, guides opined, because originally Sun Communities purchased the Islamorada Marina 1,000 feet away on the bay from the same owner as Angler House. Victor Ballestas bought Angler House in 2015 and added three houseboats, a pool and other amenities, according to nearspeakers.com. Ballestas has invested in Islamorada for years. He sought zoning changes at the Parmelee Estate at mile marker 74, bayside, in 2016, which was to be a $19 million deal, according to floridakeystreasures.com. There, he sought to replace one home with 10 along with associated caretakers’ quarters.
Bellinger said for years he personally has decried the loss of water access. Card Sound Road and the former Rowell’s Marina in Key Largo no longer have ramps, due to Monroe County actions. Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar, an Islamorada institution, is at capacity. Its ramp accommodates 33 guides who trailer in and out as needed, according to its website.
Guides pointed out the Indian Key Fill boat ramp in Islamorada is closed, the Postcard Inn allows only a limited number of longtime captains to put in there, and various homeowners’ associations in Islamorada neighborhoods do not look favorably upon paying customers meeting guides at the private access points to go fishing.
Friedman said the Sportfishing Capital of the World has become the wedding destination capital of the world, and fishing charters’ costs price out many potential customers.
“If clients are paying $350 a night for a hotel or house, and $800 for fishing, excluding the need to eat, the cost is more than $1,000 a day to vacation here. The number of people who can catch a fish of a lifetime are waning,” he said.
A five-year Islamorada fishing guide who asked to remain anonymous suggested Angler House consider adding a restaurant. Right now, the onsite bar caters to camaraderie after fishing days and promotes socializing among the visitors staying in the houseboats.
“There’s no place like our fishery, and we represent some of the most talented fishing guides around. Hopefully, [Safe Harbor] realizes they have a lot to learn,” the guide said. He mentioned tarpon season is around the corner when “Islamorada lights up.” Perhaps, he hoped, tarpon season which is world-renowned will enlighten the new owners and help save water access and guides’ livelihoods.