ISLAMORADA — Staff will recommend the Islamorada Village Council move ahead with a master plan to manage the Indian Key Fill area, which connects Upper Matecumbe Key to Lower Matecumbe, known colloquially as “the Fills,” when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Additionally, the council will consider moving onto the final phase of development to the Key Tree Cactus Preserve and will consider a 2% salary bump beginning in April for most staff.
“The Fills,” a 2-mile narrow strip of land that attracts loads of weekend visitors that park on either side of U.S. 1, poses a public safety concern and creates a general nuisance for the village.
The area is owned by both the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Transportation but managed by the village under a five-year lease agreement that began in 2019.
To maintain the lease, the village is required to develop a long-term maintenance plan. Some of its plans call for installing a barrier along U.S. 1 and access gates to “No Parking” areas, posting signs with rules, installing a paid parking system, creating an asphalt parking lot with designated parking, making the boat ramp area into a no swimming zone, offering bathroom facilities at each parking location, providing charcoal grills and a lookout area along the shoreline, creating pedestrian underpasses under the bridges and setting up a gate to the boat ramp that limits use to daytime hours among other things.
To oversee the Fills’ overhaul, staff recommends CPH Inc., one of the three responding companies that bid the lowest amount at $55,000 and ranked the highest.
The village’s 2020-21 capital projects fund includes $350,000 for the Fills “Master Plan Engineering and Construction” costs.
The village will consider a contract with K2M Design to move the Key Tree Cactus Preserve into its final stage of development. Renovations will include a public restroom, small gazebo, informational kiosks and new driveway access onto U.S.1.
If approved, K2M would provide architectural, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering services for the project and assistance with construction bidding and construction administration beyond the design phase. The cost is not to exceed $51,780.
The first phase of redevelopment of the preserve was completed in 2016, which included a small parking area, picnic pavilion, paver path, benches and playground climbing equipment.
The second phase is nearly complete. There have been parking spaces added, 1,100 linear feet of mulched walking trails, 180 linear feet of elevated boardwalk through the mangroves, 300 linear feet of paver path and a kayak landing added.
The 9 acres of uplands and mangrove wetlands preserve is expected to reopen this spring.
Village staff is proposing the Parks and Recreation Impact Fees be used instead of Local Government Discretionary Sales Surtax accounted for in the Capital Projects Fund.
Estimated funds restricted for Parks and Recreation Impact Fees is expected to be $1 million.
Village staff turnover is costly and the rate is high, according to agenda paperwork. Staff is recommending the council provide a mid-year salary increase of 2%, which would bump up each of the 123 staffers’ pay to a total of 3.5%.
The 3.5% raise would be consistent with the amount fire rescue was awarded per its union’s collective bargaining agreement at the start of fiscal year 2020-21.
New council members have expressed concern about staff attrition rates given the ever-increasing cost of living, according to Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett.
“As part of the village’s coronavirus response, it did not implement its emergency pay policy unlike Monroe County and other local governments,” agenda paperwork says. “The pandemic has led to additional tasks and considerations for all staff that are difficult to readily identify.”
Staff being able to work remotely has been limited and the previous village manager’s absence contributed to a more stressful work environment, according to staff’s proposal.
And, due to the contentious campaign season which resulted in five new council members being impaneled last fall, staff has been adversely affected “by the pervasive negativity and direct personal criticisms that have become a part of communications and social media messages within the community.”
Some staffers have admitted to seeking employment elsewhere as the criticism continues to grow, also according to the agenda paperwork.
The increased cost to Islamorada taxpayers would be $46,129.82 in addition to the $10.2 million in expenses already approved last October that include fire rescue personnel.
In other news, the council will consider reverting back to its originally chartered election terms. The top three vote getters would fill four-year terms with the other elected members filling two-year terms in order to create staggered terms. After that future members would serve four-year terms.
If ultimately approved, the village would avoid a scenario like last fall when five new council members were elected. No formal vote is expected on the item.