KEY LARGO — The state has issued a draft consent order to resolve violations by the owner of vacation rental properties that host weddings for dredging and filling wetlands and clearing mangroves on adjacent land owned by the Everglades National Park.
The draft violation in the amount of $5,000 was issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection to Thurmond Street Partners.
The imposed fine stems from two inspections made on Aug. 23 and Dec. 19, 2018, that revealed approximately 3,276 square feet of wetlands and surface waters were dredged and filled, and approximately 200 square feet of mangroves were altered without a valid permit issued from the DEP on lands owned by Thurmond Street Partners, Everglades National Park and Monroe County.
Also, Thurmond Street Partners’ application to re-designate one of the bayfront parcels from Tier I status to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III will go before the Monroe County Planning Commission this week. The map amendment would allow for commercial use of the 2.63-acre parcel.
The new designation was previously denied by the county’s Development Review Committee in June.
The property at 98990 Overseas Highway, adjacent to TSP’s legal vacation rental with a tract of submerged land in Florida Bay, could potentially provide critical habitat for some of the area’s native endangered species including the Stock Island tree snail, the Key Largo wood rat, the Key Largo cotton mouse, Schaus’ swallowtail and migratory birds, according to county staff.
For those reasons, and because staff says the parcel does not meet the criteria for Tier III, it has recommended denial of the request.
The property has been partially developed in sections but “should” contain 1.6 acres of tropical hardwood hammock to join the federally-owned 10.5 acres at the Everglades Interagency Research Center, to the south, according to county staff.