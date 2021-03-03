KEY LARGO — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting for a $4.5 million highway design project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, via GoToWebinar.
Proposed U.S. 1 improvements include repaving and re-striping the roadway and shoulders from mile markers 97 to 100 northbound; paving the northbound outside shoulder; reconstructing pavement at intersection corners; upgrading guardrails; modifying some driveways; improving the sidewalk and shared-use path; upgrading signage and pavement markings; improving stormwater drainage; and adding new landscaping from mile markers 99.6 to 100.0. Construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and last a year.
To participate in the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone, register using the following link: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5893933592976177421.
Participants can also call 1-562-247-8422; access code: 223-637-868.
The meeting will consist of a formal presentation followed by an open discussion. Staff will be available to answer questions in the order they are received and as time permits. For more information about this meeting or project, contact Paulette Summers at 1-786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.