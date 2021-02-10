ISLAMORADA — The Florida Department of Transportation has agreed to cancel construction of a pedestrian bridge outside Founders Park after the newly seated Islamorada Village Council, some of whom made the action a campaign issue, requested an end to the $4.68 million project in January.
“FDOT worked closely with the village of Islamorada in the development of this project during which the village consistently supported the pedestrian bridge,” FDOT District 6 Secretary James Wolfe wrote in a Feb. 5 letter to Islamorada Mayor Buddy Pinder. “This change of position is unfortunately timed, causing a loss of public funds.”
To date, FDOT has invested more than $1 million into the design of the project, movement of utility infrastructure and construction staging. The state was to pay for the entire project, while the village would pay $3,500 annually for maintenance.
“As this is a local project and should not proceed without village support, we will cancel the project and return the site to its prior condition,” Wolfe said.
During last Thursday’s Village Council meeting, council members again questioned the need for the pedestrian bridge, this time making an issue of who was responsible for its approval despite a 2016 FDOT feasibility study that said its construction was not warranted.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal read a statement aiming to show a paper trail that led to forward progress on the pedestrian bridge, he said.
Councilman David Webb wanted to ensure what Rosenthal was presenting was based on documentation, and said it was improper to make innuendos about responsibility.
The information was from emailed correspondence, Rosenthal said.
Webb asked if the idea was to censure a former councilman for backing the footbridge, which was intended to improve pedestrian safety and access to the park, particularly during large events that can stall U.S. 1 traffic.
Rosenthal demurred but wanted to “dispel the myth” that residents had an opportunity to comment on the bridge project when “the deal to build the bridge already had been sealed.”
However, discussion of placing a pedestrian bridge outside of Founders Park had been discussed publicly for years by prior council members, first as a temporary, movable structure and later as a permanent overpass.
Minutes from the council’s Sept. 27, 2018, meeting show that former councilman Jim Mooney, who is now the Florida Keys’ state representative, made a motion to move forward with the bridge, which was seconded by former councilman Mike Forster, who is now a Monroe County commissioner. The motion passed 4-1, with then-vice mayor Deb Gillis dissenting.
“This is the best option to protect this community,” Mooney said at that meeting. “This is about saving lives. I’m not going to apologize because it’s ugly. We can make it pretty.”
That September vote took place after FDOT unveiled plans and renderings for the permanent bridge during a public meeting at Founders Park on July 10, 2018, which was followed by a council discussion about the bridge with FDOT’s Wolfe during a July 19 council meeting.
Also during last week’s meeting, the council approved a contract with Colin Baenziger Associates to conduct a village manager search and also heard Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett’s update on agreements related to improvements at the Fills, where there is a haphazard boat ramp and narrow strips of land along both sides of U.S. 1 that draw crowds on weekends despite no bathrooms and little parking availability.
It also considered a no-bid social media contract with a firm several councilmen used during their campaigns.
Regarding the Fills between mile markers 77 and 79, the village currently seeks proposals for a consultant to assist in developing a master plan or management plan for the area to comply with its lease agreements with FDOT and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. At the Feb. 25 council meeting, staff intends to recommend a consultant to develop the plan.
In 2019, the village entered into short-term lease agreements with FDEP and FDOT covering specific areas of the Fills resulting from multi-agency meetings and intensive efforts to address the overuse of the roadside area, said Bassett. The lease agreements sought to allow the village to undertake management activities there, including staffing on weekends and holidays, managing parking areas, increasing litter and trash removal and placement of portable toilets because villagers felt FDOT was not addressing problems there.
By April 16, 2020, the council adopted a resolution to approve and implement a five-year lease agreement with FDEP, and in June 2020, the council approved and implemented a five-year lease agreement with FDOT.
The agreements also required the village provide master or management plans to convey on-going desired management activities and any related improvements meant to facilitate management of the Fills. FDOT and FDEP, in turn, will need to approve the plans before the village is able to begin any improvement projects.
At the July 30, 2020 meeting, the previous council approved elements of a master plan suggested by staff and approved a cable barrier for designating entryways and parking at the Fills pending approval by FDEP and FDOT.
Under discussion, Pinder shared information about public relations services to be provided by Attention Media at a rate of $5,000 a month. Attention Media LLC, managed by Islamorada resident Carlos E Garcia, seeks to develop and implement a social media-focused community outreach content pilot program for Islamorada council members. Posted content would be in the form of pictures, videos and sound.
Several councilmen, including Webb, Rosenthal and Pinder, used Garcia’s publicity services during their council election campaigns, they said. Because the contract amount is more than $25,000, the cap for village staff approval, the council must approve the proposed $60,000 annual contract.
Gregg put the brakes on a vote, asking whether there should be a bid process to allow other applicants to bring forth social media proposals, since this was a first-time discussion.
Resident Van Cadenhead and Rosenthal also suggested a shorter length to the contract since it was a pilot project. Cadenhead suggested three months and Rosenthal six months.
Staff writer Dan Campbell contributed to this report.