KEY LARGO — Residents of Stillwright Point were pleasantly surprised in September when their roads remained above water for the first time in six years. Emilie Caldwell Stewart, a resident of North Blackwater Drive, said she’s happy to see it, but doesn’t expect it to last through the rest of the year.
“Basically, everybody is just not saying anything about it because nobody wants to jinx it,” she said.
It’s a welcome sight after the neighborhood saw back-to-back years of the worst street flooding in memory: 94 straight days in 2019 and a little over 70 in 2020, according to Stewart.
Stewart bought her house in 1995 and for many years, the roads in the bayside neighborhood near mile marker 105 never flooded. She said it began around 2009 with just a few days each year with standing water in the streets. It escalated in 2015 when the neighborhood experienced 22 flood days and has only gotten worse since as human-caused climate change continues to melt glacial ice and drive sea levels up. Now that king tide season has begun, she’s purchased a GoPro camera and a drone in anticipation of taking photos of any flooding for news outlets and the National Weather Service.
King tide season begins in September and runs through December, and according to the National Weather Service, the first of the highest tidal periods is supposed to begin Oct. 8-11. In the past, the peak dates haven’t made much of a difference, and the water in the street remains consistent, Stewart said.
Jon Rizzo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Key West branch, said the dates are ascertained based on the phases of the moon, which controls Earth’s tides. The peak dates are not guaranteed to produce flooding, they are just when the islands are most susceptible to it, he said.
“Basically it’s saying that the setup puts us in the most vulnerable position on those dates, but if you don’t get heavy winds or rainfall, the flooding might not be as (intense),” Rizzo said.
Part of the reason Stillwright Point and Key Largo’s Twin Lakes are so flood-prone is because the eastern end of the Florida Bay doesn’t have much variability in its tides, so if a large amount of water is pushed in, it easily spills onto land.
“The bay is very susceptible to the ocean being above normal, or strong western winds that pile up water into the bay. In that situation you have to wait for the breezes to subside for the water to get back to equilibrium,” Rizzo said.
Over time, Rizzo has seen the flooding in the area get worse. There was a time when coastal flood advisories — a low-level alert that means some street flooding is possible — were not even issued every year. Now, they are being issued “at least a few times a year,” and when they go into effect, they last longer.
“What is noticeable about the king tide events, which used to just splash water over seawalls, is now we’re seeing more impactful flooding. The type we have to move our vehicles for. We didn’t have to do that 20 years ago. Little things mean a lot now with rising seas,” Rizzo said, referring to how a smaller amount of rain or wind can cause a larger amount of flooding than it used it.
The challenges for vehicles have increased in Stillwright Point, according to Stewart. Saltwater destroys a car’s machinery, so Stewart has begun using a material for personal watercraft to rinse off her car after driving through floodwaters. Electric cars and lower vehicles are especially bad at driving through saltwater, she said. She had a news crew from ABC drive with her through the neighborhood in her Jeep in 2019, and at one point, they weren’t sure they were on the road. She estimates the water, at its deepest, was at least 18 inches that year in some places. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t patrol the neighborhood when the floodwaters are there, although they will come for emergencies, and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District won’t send its fogger truck down the streets, she said.
Monroe County and municipalities within it are preparing for a future of worsening flooding, with plans being drafted to raise roads and harden infrastructure. Some mitigation measures used today are apparently not very effective. Stewart said the orange tiger dams that the county installs on the side of the flood-prone roads do little to hold back water.
Rizzo said years from now, flooding could occur well outside the peak king tide dates.
“This could happen almost at every high tide,” he said.
Flooding could start to happen earlier in the year, and much more frequently.
Despite the potential for vastly more intense flooding in the future, Stewart said she hasn’t considered a point where it would make her leave the Keys in search of drier land. She points out many major coastal cities in the U.S. are also facing the threat of flooding in the future. She has thought about moving to a less flood-prone neighborhood, though.
“The catch with all of that is basically where do you go? Yes, housing prices are fantastic right now, but when you think, oh yeah, I’ll get $900,000 or $1 million for my house but then you look around and see everything is equally high,” she said.
For now, she and her neighbors are enjoying the dry roads.