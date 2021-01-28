ISLAMORADA — Two Miami-Dade County men who were cut off by bartenders at a local strip club were arrested early Thursday morning after being accused of damaging vehicles in the parking lot.
Scott Alden Dishington, 23, and Daniel De Cubas Mira, 25, were charged with criminal mischief causing property damage and possession of marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Anfernee Rodriguez was called to Woody’s at approximately 1:36 a.m. and spoke to the manager who stated two men had been cut off from drinking and allegedly damaged vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the scene in a black Toyota pickup truck.
Security footage showed two men kicking a Cadillac sport utility vehicle and Ford Ranger pickup truck, reports say. There was about $2,000 in damage to the Cadillac SUV and $320 in damage to the Ford Ranger. An employee said she would be willing to identify the two suspects.
Deputy Scott Costa radioed that he stopped a black Toyota pickup truck with two suspects. Rodriguez and the employee identified the two stopped subjects as the suspects from the bar, reports say. Rodriguez noted the men matched the appearance of the men seen in the security footage.
A search of the truck turned up a large clear baggie containing 12.7 ounces of marijuana, reports say.
Both Dishington and De Cubas Mira were taken to jail.