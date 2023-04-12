Students

Students participate in a Zoom program with Dr. Joe Dituri at the MarineLab facility in Key Largo.

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — Two Coral Shores High School students and a teacher will spend the night in Jules’ Underseas Lodge as a part of Project NEPTUNE’s 100-day mission.

During their stay, the Coral Shores crew will participate in a Zoom classroom conducted by researcher and aquanaut Joseph Dituri for a fifth grade class from Sigsbee Charter School, which will be attending MarineLab topside.