KEY LARGO — Two Coral Shores High School students and a teacher will spend the night in Jules’ Underseas Lodge as a part of Project NEPTUNE’s 100-day mission.
During their stay, the Coral Shores crew will participate in a Zoom classroom conducted by researcher and aquanaut Joseph Dituri for a fifth grade class from Sigsbee Charter School, which will be attending MarineLab topside.
Dituri will remain in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, located 22 feet underwater in a protected lagoon at Key Largo Undersea Park, until June 9 to conduct diving medicine research in partnership with Marine Resources Development Foundation/MarineLab. During his mission, he will be interacting with students attending MarineLab programs at the education center in Key Largo as well as additional schools participating in remote presentations.
Marine Resources Development Foundation is funding the educational component of Project NEPTUNE with the goal of involving as many students as possible during the 100-day mission. Thus far, the foundation has reached more than 1,000 children from New York to Florida.
On Wednesday, April 12, at 12:40 p.m., 30 fifth-graders from Key West’s Sigsbee will participate in an interactive Zoom with Dituri, Coral Shores High School students Bella DiGiorgio and Maggie Lavoie, and Coral Shores teacher Beth Rosenow.