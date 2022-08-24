KEY LARGO — Plans to build a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing drew opposition last week during a public meeting presented by the developer.
The property owner, Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc., is seeking to build a 64,000 square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant in Tavernier, along with 82 affordable housing units at the back end of the parcel at 92501 Overseas Highway.
The corporation is asking the Monroe County Commission to amend the county’s land use district zoning map to create a special commercial overlay that would allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail space in an area where no more than 10,000 square feet is currently allowed.
The forum-style community meeting drew a large crowd and stirred up a hot debate at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, with public comment from several residents living in the neighborhood bordering the proposed mixed-use commercial property.
Many from the community expressed concerns that the development’s impact would be wide-ranging and harmful to the Tavernier community.
“There are people who will be impacted by this development, and we are here to support them in their efforts to actually stop the overlay,” said Dottie Moses, president of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations. “The discussion is about a zoning change. It’s not only a zoning change, but a change of the rules. They are spot zoning this and saying, ‘We don’t like the zoning that is here right now.’”
“Spot zoning” is a reclassification of zoning that varies widely from the existing land use plan for the benefit the property owner at the expense of others.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks, who is the agent for the property owner, purchaser and developer, fielded questions and explained the details of the proposal. Emily Schemper, Monroe County senior director of planning and environmental resources, also provided background information on the project.
The community meeting is the first step in a long process, Smith said during the opening segment of his presentation. He said the application process will provide plenty of transparency and opportunity for input before the request is approved or denied.
After the community meeting, the request will go to the Monroe County Development Review Committee, where planning staff will examine the proposal for compliance with Monroe County Land Development Code and the Tavernier Livable CommuniKeys Plan. That will be followed by a report to the Monroe County Planning Commission, which will hear presentations from staff and the applicant and take public input. That will be followed by a recommendation to the Monroe County Commission, with presentations by staff and the applicant, and additional public comment, at which time the commission can approve or deny the overlay, or call for more work on the proposal.
Considering the size and scope of the project, a major conditional use permit is also needed, which would likewise undergo a code and compliance review and a Monroe County Planning Commission vote, but last week, all attention was directed toward the potential overlay.
While calling on county officials to deny the item, residents pointed to several potential red flags, including increased traffic in an area already facing a high-volume capacity of automobiles, as well as light and noise pollution, environmental impacts, the proximity of the development to nearby residences and other issues.
Moses said the overlay request is contrary to the goals established in the Monroe County’s Livable CommuniKeys Master Plan, which seeks to preserve Tavernier’s small-town atmosphere, in part by preventing expansive commercial development.
Smith, meanwhile, pointed to the affordable housing component of the plan as envisioned by the developer.
“They’re in the business of building affordable housing. They’ve built over 10,000 units of affordable housing, so the people that will own this, their objective is to provide affordable housing in the Florida Keys,” he said.
Moses, however, said coupling the proposed supermarket with housing units is no remedy for the existing shortage of workforce housing in the Keys.
“We all know it’s going to generate more needs for public housing, which we don’t have enough of now. So they are going to create housing, but that’s not going to solve the problem, it’s going to escalate the problem, because we already need housing for the people that are here today.
“It will change the character of the community. It will have a huge impact. We don’t need the overlay. It’s not necessary.”