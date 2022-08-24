KEY LARGO — Plans to build a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing drew opposition last week during a public meeting presented by the developer.

The property owner, Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc., is seeking to build a 64,000 square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant in Tavernier, along with 82 affordable housing units at the back end of the parcel at 92501 Overseas Highway.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com