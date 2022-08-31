ISLAMORADA — A permit hearing for the proposed Crooked Palm brewery/distillery on Plantation Key was postponed during last week’s Islamorada Village Council meeting but still drew robust public comment.

90184 Rental LLC (CBT Construction and Development Inc.) is seeking a major conditional use permit to house a brewery, distillery and tasting room with package sales and outdoor seating on the first floor of a two-story building at 90184 Overseas Highway.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com