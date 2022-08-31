ISLAMORADA — A permit hearing for the proposed Crooked Palm brewery/distillery on Plantation Key was postponed during last week’s Islamorada Village Council meeting but still drew robust public comment.
90184 Rental LLC (CBT Construction and Development Inc.) is seeking a major conditional use permit to house a brewery, distillery and tasting room with package sales and outdoor seating on the first floor of a two-story building at 90184 Overseas Highway.
The 0.77-acre site features vacant BB&T bank facilities on the first floor and seven deed-restricted affordable housing units on the second floor, zoned in the village center (VC) and mixed-use (MU) future land use classifications.
Some nearby residents fear the brewery, particularly the outdoor seating, will infringe on their neighborhood. Others have problems with the business’s close proximity to Coral Shores High School and Plantation Key School. They point out that the 7-Eleven across Palm Avenue from the proposed location is a popular gathering spot for children and teenagers who bike, scooter or walk to the convenience store, which is less than 300 feet away.
Lisa Althouse has been living in a home near the proposed brewery since 1977 in Plantation Key Colony, where she raised her children in what she describes as a “quiet, family neighborhood.” She worries that patrons leaving at the brewery after drinking may pose a danger to youngsters.
She described a common occurrence on her street: “It was dark. There was a pack of kids laughing, and it’s summertime. They’re going down to get Slurpees,” she said.
“Putting a bar smack dab in the middle of this (neighborhood) is not proper business. This is a quiet, family neighborhood, and it’s one of the most prominent neighborhoods in the Upper Keys,” she said.
But there’s more problems that could potentially come with this, she signaled, with one top item being traffic and U.S. 1 already seemingly past its carrying capacity.
“You’re putting people in harm’s way. You’ll send everyone straight down (Gardenia Street), all traveling down the path of least resistance,” Althouse said.
Tom Raffanello, who is running for a Village Council seat in November, agreed.
“I have two children that go to Plantation Key School,” he said, which is located at the southern terminus of Gardenia Street.
He often drops his children off at their favorite location: 7-Eleven.
“I’m familiar with that area. I go by it two to four times a day. With the traffic alone (on U.S. 1), I never go by there (at a speed higher than) 45 miles per hour. If you were to add a brewery to that area, it’s a recipe for disaster. I really suggest you take a look at that area,” he said.
Joe Wishmire has lived in the neighborhood bordering the brewery for 22 years, and during that time, he said he’s seen the area grow tremendously. He also said the proposal would create more traffic and cause a greater danger to children walking and riding their bicycles, especially near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Royal Poinciana Boulevard.
“This would create a nightmare for people trying to turn left, northbound to U.S. 1. With two schools in the area, there are a lot of young kids that travel to the 7-Eleven, biking, walking or even on golf carts. This would create a big safety issue for our children with all of the variances that have been required, including a church (Coral Isles Church) that is within 300 feet,” he said.
Also speaking in opposition were longtime resident Van Cadenhead, Village Council seat candidate Angel Borden and physical therapist Jason Seiler.
Village planning staff had recommended that the council approve the major conditional use permit, with certain conditions related to outside seating, total square footage, hours of operation and amplified music, before the item was pulled from last Thursday’s agenda.
The council in April awarded the business an alcohol use permit before 90184 Rental LLC’s discussions with planning staff over such conditions were finalized.