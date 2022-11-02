KEY LARGO — Key Largo voters are being asked to raise the Key Largo Fire-EMS District property tax cap to 2 mills on the Nov. 8 ballot due primarily to cost of living increases and the professionalization of local fire rescue and paramedic services.

The district’s elected board has pledged to be as economical as possible to keep future tax increases to a minimum, noting that it took over a decade to hit the current 1-mill cap.