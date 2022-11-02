KEY LARGO — Key Largo voters are being asked to raise the Key Largo Fire-EMS District property tax cap to 2 mills on the Nov. 8 ballot due primarily to cost of living increases and the professionalization of local fire rescue and paramedic services.
The district’s elected board has pledged to be as economical as possible to keep future tax increases to a minimum, noting that it took over a decade to hit the current 1-mill cap.
The Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District was established in 2005 as Florida’s 68th special fire taxing district, defined by geographical boundaries running roughly from mile marker 95 to the three-way stop on County Road 905.
The district’s enabling legislation capped the property tax rate at 1 mill (or $100 per $100,000 of taxable property value), which the district didn’t reach until 2017-18.
The rate shifted to the maximum 1-mill rate due to the rising costs of services in the special tax district. The district contracts with two service providers which over the years have seen a steady decline in volunteers and an increase in full-time, professional first-responders.
The district continues to provide services at a lower cost than Monroe County, which assesses 2.3 mills, or $230 per $100,000 of taxable property value, for fire rescue and paramedic services.