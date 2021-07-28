ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week approved a preliminary 2021-22 millage rate of 3.015, or $301.50 for every $100,000 of taxable property values, an increase of 5.83% above the rolled-back rate of $289.90 per $100,000 for 2021-22 fiscal year.
The rolled-back rate, which factors in rising property values, would raise the same amount of tax revenue as the current fiscal year.
If the village were to collect the proposed amount, it would net $12,905,205 and a “healthy unassigned fund balance.”
“I appreciate the effort to keep low taxes and as we move forward in the budget workshops in how we are going to plan in worst-case contingencies. The village of Islamorada is going to be on the hook to buy land from people (after build-out is reached in the next few years),” Councilman David Webb said. “I would plead with the council to incorporate these millage rate establishments, that we don’t short-change our residents when we have a forecasted issue.”
Village Manager Greg Oravec said he will in fact be recommending a lower millage rate as the budgeting work continues.
Two budget hearings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and Tuesday, Sept. 14.
After disclosing ex-parte communications, or third-party conversations, for its quasi-judicial hearings, the council tabled a vote on a Future Land Use Map amendment for a .55-acre parcel located on the corner of Overseas Highway and Coral Road in Plantation Key from residential conservation to mixed-use and a map zoning amendment from native residential to highway commercial.
“This may be premature, and if it is, I apologize, but I am going to ask that we table this item,” Councilman Mark Gregg said. “The reason being is because it’s obvious this is going to be a contested and controversial thing. We’ve had some communications and emails and so forth alleging some irregularities on one of the public notices posted on the property that may or may not be correct.”
Staff errors, omissions and personnel changes have also affected the application, according to Gregg.
“There is an opportunity for us to work with a third party who may offer a solution that would avoid a possible conflict or controversial outcome for this, so I’d like to give staff time,” he said.
Former councilwoman Cheryl Meads said on behalf of the Islamorada Community Alliance that her organization had hired a lawyer and court reporter to record the minutes during the meeting and that the council shouldn’t table the item at the last minute.
Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler said he was “perturbed” the material came in so late, just a day ahead of the meeting.
The motion to table the item passed unanimously.
The council unanimously approved a map amendment for the lot directly behind the Banyan Tree on Upper Matecumbe Key from residential medium to mixed-use and a zone change from settlers residential to highway commercial. The small lot has historically served as parking for the boutique.
The council denied the approval of Advanced Disposal’s proposed 7% increase to commercial accounts for solid waste collection and disposal based on Oravec’s suggestion.
“If the council was feeling gracious, you could approve a 5.1% CPI (Consumer Price Index), but staff is recommending a denial and a 6 a.m. start time. They are getting a 3% adjustment as part of the contract,” he said. The company was also seeking to begin trash collection at 5 a.m.
“I have no doubt that they are facing industry and personnel hardships. A COVID-induced spike and a prolonged season have burdened Advanced Disposal,” Oravec said.
The six-truck fleet has faced challenges retaining staff and a 68% increase in steel prices in the last 10 months.
“Since we are obligated to the 3%, I’m afraid that’s all I’m going to be able to do for you,” Councilman Henry Rosenthal said.
“The thing I can’t get over, is the $4 billion they spent on buying the company. I’m good with the 3% and I’m good with 6 o’clock,” Gregg said of Waste Management acquiring Advanced Disposal.
Oravec will bring a revised contract back to the council with a 6 a.m. start time.
Also, the council unanimously approved to levy non-ad valorem assessment for solid waste fees of $456 per residential property.
The council also approved a two-part sunset schedule of the sewer lien amnesty program for properties failing to connect to advanced wastewater treatment.
“You have a lot to be proud of. You have 99.41% of connected parcels. About 23 (properties) short of 100%. This program will have to lapse eventually,” Oravec said.
Rosenthal said he’d like the program to go to the end of December.
Any of the 23 property owners not connected to the central system must have applied for the permit by Oct. 31 and be hooked up by Dec. 31.
In a special meeting last week, the council directed Oravec to negotiate the purchase of the former Island Silver & Spice building.