ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will consider approving a tentative 17.8% increase in total property tax collections for the next fiscal year, among other budgetary matters, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Founders Park Community Center.
Staff is proposing that the council set a preliminary millage rate of 3.0, which would raise $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property value, for fiscal year 2022-23, beginning Oct. 1. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values, is 2.5449 mills, or $254.49 per $100,000 of value.
The proposed 3.0 rate would generate just over $15.2 million in tax revenue, while the rolled-back rate would net about $12.9 million.
The council can lower the preliminary rate during public budget hearings, but cannot raise it. Staff is proposing that those hearings be set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 16.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which provides policing services to the village under contract, is seeking $2.65 million in 2022-23, which amounts to a 10% increase over the current year to help cover personnel costs (salaries and benefits) as well as pay for new vehicles.
Additionally, the village’s solid waste contractor, Waste Management, is seeking to hike residential garbage collection rates by 16.5% to $530, up from the current $455.65. The increase includes a CPI adjustment that is being sought due to rising operational costs.
Once again on the meeting agenda is Councilman David Webb’s discussion of a council business interest disclosure policy, an item that has been repeatedly postponed at council meetings since April. The measure would also include establishing an ethics committee that Webb would like to see put in place.
Local and state officials must follow rules established by the Florida Commission on Ethics, but Webb is looking to create additional guidelines for council members, staff members and committee appointees to promote transparency and trust in village government.
Several council members own multiple properties in Islamorada or meet directly with developers as part of their full-time profession.
Webb is suggesting that upon election, council members should file a full financial disclosure to promote accountability and ensure decision-making is not tarnished with conflict of interest.
The proposed ethics committee would be a third-party, non-partisan group where staff could report questionable or unsolicited actions from other staff members, council members and committee members.
If approved, Webb would foresee the group of retired judges and attorneys serving on the ethics committee.
Also on Thursday’s agenda is a request of Morada Cove Partners for a variance to reduce the shoreline setback for a hotel and bar at the former Smugglers Cove property at 85500 Overseas Highway.
Village code requires a shoreline setback of 20 feet, but the applicant is seeking a reduction to zero feet for the principal structures. Planning staff is recommending approval.
Another water-related resolution will also be considered for approval by the council, this time seeking a potential agreement with Native Construction Contracting Inc. to finish site plan work for the new marina office at Founders Park. If green-lighted, the resolution would allow Village Manager Maria Bassett to expend up to $86,335.59 to complete the project.
A local contractor was working on the site work for the project but has since advised that it cannot complete the project. Water, wastewater and electric utility connections are already completed, according to village staff.
Another item of note on the agenda listed is a discussion sponsored by Councilman Mark Gregg about the removal of cones, barricades and tape from the Fills area between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys.
The full council agenda is available online at islamorada.fl.us. The public may attend the meeting in person or view it on Monroe County’s MCTV Comcast Channel 77 or online at islamorada.fl.us/departments/communications/live_broadcast_meeting.php.