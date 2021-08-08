NORTH KEY LARGO — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 communications specialists received information Saturday morning that a teenager was reportedly bitten by a shark.

The 7:31 a.m. call records state a teenager was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club and was to be flown out by a Miami-Dade County rescue helicopter to a mainland hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.

No additional information is available at this time. 