NORTH KEY LARGO — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 communications specialists received information Saturday morning that a teenager was reportedly bitten by a shark.
The 7:31 a.m. call records state a teenager was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club and was to be flown out by a Miami-Dade County rescue helicopter to a mainland hospital.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.
No additional information is available at this time.