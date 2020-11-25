KEY LARGO — An 18-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 15, after allegedly attempting to hide a handgun from deputies.
Jose Antonio Martinez was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and tampering with evidence, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies Joel Torres and Wedlet Jean Jacques noticed a large group of people near Avenue B and Tarpon Basin Drive in Key Largo at approximately 8:51 p.m.
Torres observed one man, later identified as Martinez, attempting to hide something in the bushes. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the bushes, reports say.
Martinez stated he came to Key Largo from Miami to obtain a “clip” or magazine for the gun.
Martinez was taken to jail.