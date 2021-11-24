PLANTATION KEY — A Miami teen who was facing 20 years in prison for a shooting in Key Largo in 2020 instead has been sentenced to 18 to 36 months in a juvenile maximum security detention facility.
Homestead resident Anton Lavar Clayton, 16, pleaded guilty to attempted felony murder and Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced him to the possible three-year sentence, which could be reduced with good behavior. Upon completion of his detention, Clayton will have to participate in probation and an aftercare program, which would include counseling, prosecutor Joe Mansfield said.
Garcia could have sentenced Clayton to 20 years, but there was a willingness by both defense attorneys and prosecutors to give the teen a chance to be rehabilitated and turn around his life, Mansfield said.
The judge can re-sentence Clayton to 20 years if he violates the terms of his sentence.
There were several “unique circumstances” that led to the judge showing leniency for the teen, Mansfield said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective who investigated the case testified during the sentencing that the teen was truthful, Mansfield said. The teen’s football coach also spoke on his behalf.
The attempt was made to “save” Clayton, as opposed to just locking him up, Mansfield said.
Deputies arrested Clayton after he reportedly shot into an occupied car at Key Largo Community Park, according to the sheriff’s office. No serious injuries were reported in the shooting.
Deputies and detectives descended on the park shortly after the shooting and found a car with several bullet holes in it. The victim’s car and the suspect car had been parked next to each other at the park, so the occupants of both could perform a drug deal over approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
The teen was the passenger in the suspect car, a Hyundai. He got out, reached into the victim’s car and snatched the victim’s cellphone, reports state. The victim reported hearing several gunshots, and the Hyundai drove away. The victim followed in order to get a plate number and stated he saw the suspect shoot a gun in his direction, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was able to provide a description of the Hyundai. The Hyundai was stopped near mile marker 108 and Clayton, as well as the driver, were taken into custody.
Clayton admitted to having a .45-caliber handgun, taking the victim’s cellphone, shooting the firearm several times at the victim’s car at the park and later throwing the firearm into the water near Laguna Avenue, reports state.