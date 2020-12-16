KEY LARGO — The Card Sound toll annual pass is available for purchase at the Ocean Reef Club human resources building, third floor, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 22-23, and at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, suite 220, on Mondays and Fridays through Jan. 29.
Contact Monroe County toll superintendent Don Crouch at crouch-donald@monroecounty-fl.gov or call 305-797-1702 or 305-453-8761 for available times and to make arrangements since the Nelson building is closed to the public.
The annual pass allows unlimited trips for the registered two-axle vehicle through the Card Sound toll plaza. The pass can be used from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. The cost for the 2021 calendar year is $375 payable by check or credit/debit card. Credit card purchases will include an additional $7.50 fee.
There is also a monthly rebate program for frequent users who drive two-axle vehicles. These trips will automatically receive a 40% rebate on the registered SunPass account after any calendar month that at least 28 one-way trips through the toll are made. Drivers do not need to sign-up for this program, the rebate is automatic.
Additional Ocean Reef dates may be added in January. More information can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/cardsoundtoll.