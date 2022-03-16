KEY LARGO — A 61-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana, man died after a dive-related incident last Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jon Lassus had yet to submerge while in the water at Molasses Reef at approximately 2 p.m. when he began to struggle. Charter staff helped return him to a Rainbow Reef Dive Center vessel.
Lassus lost consciousness during the incident and staff performed CPR en route to shore, reports say.
Lassus was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation. Autopsy results are pending.
